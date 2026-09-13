Chakra Horoscope Today, September 13, 2026: A quieter day can help you reconnect with what actually matters

Aries Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra

Aries may feel that certain events are unfolding beyond your immediate control. Instead of trying to force every outcome, consider what this phase is teaching you. Trust the direction while continuing to take practical steps toward what you want.

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Chakra balancing practice: Sit quietly for five minutes and visualise violet light above your head. Repeat OM nine times.

What to eat or drink: Blueberries, walnuts, coconut water or chamomile tea.

Crystal remedy: Amethyst: Use it during meditation when seeking clarity about your path.

Career and finance: A change in direction could eventually work in your favour. Clear Quartz can support an intention for clarity and aligned decisions.

Taurus Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Sacral Chakra

Impatience could make Taurus want immediate results, especially when you've already invested considerable time and effort. Resist the urge to force an outcome. Progress can still be happening even when you cannot see it yet.

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{{^usCountry}} Chakra balancing practice: Place your hands below your navel and take ten slow breaths. Visualise orange light and repeat VAM. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chakra balancing practice: Place your hands below your navel and take ten slow breaths. Visualise orange light and repeat VAM. {{/usCountry}}

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What to eat or drink: Oranges, papaya, mangoes or coconut water.

Crystal remedy: Carnelian: Use it to channel restless energy into constructive action.

Career and finance: Avoid impulsive financial decisions made out of frustration. Orange Calcite can support creativity, motivation and steady momentum.

Gemini Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye Chakra

Perception is Gemini's strength today. You may notice details that others overlook or understand the hidden meaning behind a conversation. Trust your observations, but distinguish intuition from assumptions before acting.

Chakra balancing practice: Close your eyes for five minutes and focus gently on the space between your eyebrows. Repeat OM seven times.

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What to eat or drink: Blueberries, purple grapes, blackberries or peppermint tea.

Crystal remedy: Labradorite: Keep it nearby when you need to look beyond the obvious.

Career and finance: Your ability to spot patterns could help you make a smarter professional decision. Fluorite can support analysis and clear judgement.

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra

Wisdom comes to Cancer through experience today. Something you've been through may suddenly make more sense, allowing you to see an old situation with greater maturity. Don't underestimate what your past has taught you.

Chakra balancing practice: Journal for ten minutes about one difficult experience and write down the lesson it gave you. Finish with OM three times.

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What to eat or drink: Walnuts, blueberries, coconut water or herbal tea.

Crystal remedy: Lapis Lazuli: Use it during reflection when seeking deeper understanding.

Career and finance: Previous experience could help you avoid repeating an expensive or time-consuming mistake. Sodalite can support thoughtful decision-making.

Leo Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra

Despondence may make Leo feel less enthusiastic than usual. Don't pressure yourself to appear cheerful when you genuinely need emotional rest. A quieter day can help you reconnect with what actually matters.

Chakra balancing practice: Place both hands over your heart and take ten slow breaths. Repeat YAM while visualising green light spreading across your chest.

What to eat or drink: Spinach, avocado, green apple or cucumber-mint water.

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Crystal remedy: Rhodonite: Use it as a reminder to treat yourself with compassion.

Career and finance: Avoid making major decisions from a temporary emotional low. Smoky Quartz can support grounding and a practical outlook.

Virgo Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra

Something that has been emotionally occupying Virgo may finally begin to lose its intensity. Allow the process to happen naturally rather than trying to revive what is already fading. Release can create space for something healthier.

Chakra balancing practice: Write down one thought, attachment or expectation you are ready to release. Take seven breaths while repeating YAM, then discard the note.

What to eat or drink: Spinach, cucumber, green apple or tulsi tea.

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Crystal remedy: Chrysocolla: Keep it nearby during journaling or emotional release.

Career and finance: Stop spending energy on projects that have clearly lost momentum. Hematite can support focus on what deserves your attention now.

Libra Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Root Chakra

Isolation may feel comforting to Libra today, but withdrawing too much can amplify worries that would feel smaller after a simple conversation. Give yourself solitude without completely disconnecting from your support system.

Chakra balancing practice: Sit with your feet firmly on the ground and take ten deep breaths. Repeat LAM while visualising red light around your body.

What to eat or drink: Beetroot, carrots, sweet potato or ginger tea.

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Crystal remedy: Black Tourmaline: Keep it nearby when you need grounding and energetic boundaries.

Career and finance: Don't struggle with a professional problem entirely on your own. Tiger Eye can support confidence when reaching out for guidance.

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Throat Chakra

Gossip may create unnecessary noise around Scorpio today. Whether you're hearing rumours or being tempted to share information, remember that not every piece of information deserves your attention. Protect your peace by choosing your words carefully.

Chakra balancing practice: Hum gently for several breaths before speaking. Then repeat HAM seven times.

What to eat or drink: Pears, cucumber, blueberries or warm tulsi tea.

Crystal remedy: Blue Lace Agate: Use it as a reminder to communicate calmly and consciously.

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Career and finance: Avoid getting pulled into workplace politics or unverified information. Sodalite can support clear communication and rational judgement.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra

Forgiveness can help Sagittarius loosen an emotional burden. This doesn't mean forgetting what happened or allowing someone back into your life. It means deciding that the past no longer gets unlimited control over your present.

Chakra balancing practice: Place your hands over your heart and repeat YAM ten times while breathing slowly.

What to eat or drink: Spinach, avocado, green peas or rose infused water.

Crystal remedy: Malachite: Use it symbolically for transformation and emotional release.

Career and finance: Let old professional disappointments become lessons rather than limitations. Green Aventurine can support an intention for renewed growth.

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra

Perfectionism could become Capricorn's biggest challenge today. You may keep refining something that is already good enough because you fear being judged. Remember that progress often requires knowing when to stop polishing and start presenting.

Chakra balancing practice: Place your palm over your solar plexus and repeat RAM nine times. Visualise golden light becoming brighter with every breath.

What to eat or drink: Bananas, pumpkin, yellow lentils or lemon water.

Crystal remedy: Yellow Jasper: Carry it as a reminder that confidence does not require perfection.

Career and finance: Don't delay an opportunity because every detail isn't flawless. Pyrite can support an intention for professional confidence and financial growth.

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra

Faith asks Aquarius to keep going even when the final outcome isn't visible. You don't have to know every step of the journey to take the next one. Let trust and practical action work together.

Chakra balancing practice: Spend five quiet minutes in meditation or prayer. Repeat OM while releasing one worry about the future.

What to eat or drink: Blueberries, walnuts, coconut water or chamomile tea.

Crystal remedy: Lepidolite: Use it during meditation when uncertainty feels heavy.

Career and finance: Stay consistent with your long-term plans rather than chasing quick results. Clear Quartz can support clarity and focused intention.

Pisces Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra

Service is Pisces' theme today, but helping others shouldn't mean abandoning your own needs. Offer support where you genuinely can, while remembering that healthy service includes boundaries.

Chakra balancing practice: Place one hand over your heart and take seven slow breaths. Repeat YAM and set one boundary that protects your energy today.

What to eat or drink: Spinach, avocado, cucumber or green apple.

Crystal remedy: Unakite: Keep it nearby as a reminder to balance compassion with self-care.

Career and finance: Collaboration can open doors, but don't become the person who always takes on everyone else's workload. Green Aventurine can support an intention for mutually beneficial opportunities.

Kishori Sud

(IPHM Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Energy Worker, Spiritual Life Coach, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)

Email: enigmatarottribe@gmail.com

Website: www.enigmatarottribe.com

DM for session @ 9654465163