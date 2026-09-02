Chakra Horoscope Today, September 2, 2026: Don't abandon a promising project simply because progress is slow

Aries Today Horoscope

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra

Perfectionism can make even your best efforts feel inadequate. Today's Solar Plexus Chakra asks you to recognise your abilities without constantly moving the goalpost. Progress does not require everything to be flawless.

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Chakra balancing practice: Place your hands over your solar plexus and visualise golden light. Repeat RAM nine times. Complete one task today without repeatedly correcting minor details.

Eat or drink: Bananas, yellow peppers or warm ginger tea.

Crystal remedy: Tiger Eye can support confidence and grounded self belief. Citrine can complement intentions around taking action without waiting for perfect conditions.

Taurus Today Horoscope

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye Chakra and Crown Chakra

You may need to look at a situation objectively while also listening to your deeper intuition. Your Third Eye Chakra encourages discernment, while your Crown Chakra invites spiritual perspective. Don't let personal bias prevent you from seeing the bigger picture.

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{{#usCountry}} Chakra balancing practice: Meditate for seven minutes while visualising indigo light at your forehead and violet light above your crown. Repeat OM three times. {{/usCountry}}

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Eat or drink: Blueberries, black grapes or a calming herbal tea.

Crystal remedy: Amethyst can support meditation and intuitive awareness. Labradorite can complement intentions around trusting your judgement while exploring professional possibilities.

Gemini Today Horoscope

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra

Balance today comes from giving yourself the same consideration you give others. Avoid swinging between over-giving and emotional withdrawal. Your Heart Chakra asks you to create healthier harmony between your needs and your relationships.

Chakra balancing practice: Place your hands over your heart and take nine slow breaths while visualising green light. Repeat YAM nine times.

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Eat or drink: Spinach, cucumber, avocado or a green vegetable-based meal.

Crystal remedy: Green Aventurine can support emotional harmony and optimism.

Career and finance: Jade can complement intentions around balanced professional relationships and steady growth.

Cancer Today Horoscope

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra

Abundance becomes easier to recognise when you stop focusing exclusively on what is missing. Today's Solar Plexus Chakra encourages confidence, gratitude and a willingness to receive opportunities without immediately doubting whether you deserve them.

Chakra balancing practice: Stand in sunlight for five minutes and visualise golden light around your solar plexus. Repeat RAM nine times.

Eat or drink: Pineapple, mangoes, bananas or lemon water.

Crystal remedy: Citrine can support abundance-oriented intentions and positive energy. Pyrite can complement intentions around financial confidence and recognising opportunities.

Leo Today Horoscope

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Root Chakra

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Complacency can feel comfortable, but comfort isn't always the same as stability. Today's Root Chakra asks you to check whether your routines are genuinely supporting you or simply keeping you in familiar territory.

Chakra balancing practice: Stand barefoot and take ten slow breaths while visualising red roots beneath your feet. Repeat LAM nine times.

Eat or drink: Sweet potato, carrots, beetroot or other nourishing root vegetables.

Crystal remedy: Red Jasper can support grounding and renewed motivation. Smoky Quartz can complement intentions around rebuilding structure and taking practical action.

Virgo Today Horoscope

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Sacral Chakra and Heart Chakra

Rejection can temporarily dampen your passion, but it doesn't have to extinguish it. Your Sacral Chakra asks you to reconnect with desire and creativity, while your Heart Chakra encourages you not to take an outcome as a judgement of your worth.

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Chakra balancing practice: Place one hand below your navel and one over your heart. Visualise orange and green light while repeating VAM and YAM three times each.

Eat or drink: Papaya, oranges, coconut water or other naturally orange-coloured foods.

Crystal remedy: Carnelian can support motivation and passionate creative energy.

Career and finance: Tiger Eye can complement intentions around rebuilding confidence after professional rejection.

Libra Today Horoscope

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra

Release becomes possible when you stop trying to carry every old emotion into the future. Today's Heart Chakra encourages you to forgive yourself for past choices and create emotional space for healthier experiences.

Chakra balancing practice: Write down one emotional attachment you are ready to release. Tear the paper up, then repeat YAM nine times while taking slow breaths.

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Eat or drink: Green apple, spinach, cucumber or a soothing herbal tea.

Crystal remedy: Rhodonite can support emotional healing and release. Green Aventurine can complement intentions around moving forward after professional disappointments.

Scorpio Today Horoscope

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra and Third Eye Chakra

Insecurity can distort perception, making you question your own judgement. Your Solar Plexus Chakra asks you to strengthen confidence, while your Third Eye Chakra reminds you to examine the facts before assuming the worst.

Chakra balancing practice: Place one hand over your solar plexus and one over your forehead. Visualise golden and indigo light while repeating RAM three times.

Eat or drink: Bananas, yellow peppers, blueberries or lemon water.

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Crystal remedy: Tiger Eye can support confidence and grounded perception. Fluorite can complement intentions around clear thinking and sound professional judgement.

Sagittarius Today Horoscope

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Throat Chakra

Gossip can create unnecessary emotional and social complications. Today's Throat Chakra asks you to be mindful about what you repeat, reveal and say about others. Silence can sometimes be the most powerful form of communication.

Chakra balancing practice: Before speaking about someone today, pause and ask: "Is it true, necessary and kind?" Then repeat HAM nine times.

Eat or drink: Warm honey and lemon water or herbal tea.

Crystal remedy: Blue Lace Agate can support calm and thoughtful communication. Sodalite can complement intentions around professional communication and discretion.

Capricorn Today Horoscope

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra

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Expansion begins when you allow yourself to think beyond your current limitations. Today's Crown Chakra encourages learning, spiritual growth and a willingness to consider possibilities outside your usual framework.

Chakra balancing practice: Spend seven minutes meditating while visualising violet light above your crown. Repeat OM three times and write down one goal that feels bigger than your current comfort zone.

Eat or drink: Blackberries, blueberries or a light herbal tea.

Crystal remedy: Amethyst can support reflection and openness to new perspectives. Clear Quartz can complement intentions around professional expansion and long-term vision.

Aquarius Today Horoscope

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Sacral Chakra and Solar Plexus Chakra

Your creative instincts can become powerful when paired with perseverance. The Sacral Chakra fuels inspiration, while the Solar Plexus Chakra gives you the determination to turn an idea into something tangible. Don't abandon a promising project simply because progress is slow.

Chakra balancing practice: Place one hand below your navel and one over your solar plexus. Visualise orange and golden light while repeating VAM and RAM nine times each.

Eat or drink: Oranges, mangoes, bananas or fresh coconut water.

Crystal remedy: Carnelian can support creativity, motivation and persistence. Citrine can complement intentions around turning creative ideas into income generating opportunities.

Pisces Today Horoscope

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra and Root Chakra

A bittersweet ending may bring mixed emotions. You can mourn what is ending while recognising that completion also creates space for a new beginning. Your Heart Chakra helps you process the emotion, while your Root Chakra reminds you to stay grounded.

Chakra balancing practice: Place one hand over your heart and one over your lower abdomen. Visualise green and red light while repeating YAM and LAM three times each.

Eat or drink: Beetroot, spinach, avocado or a warm grounding herbal tea.

Crystal remedy: Smoky Quartz can support grounding during emotional transitions. Green Aventurine can complement intentions around closing one professional chapter and remaining open to what comes next.

Kishori Sud

(IPHM Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Energy Worker, Spiritual Life Coach, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)

Email: enigmatarottribe@gmail.com

Website: www.enigmatarottribe.com

DM for session @ 9654465163