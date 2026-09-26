Chakra Horoscope Today, September 26, 2026: Abundance becomes more meaningful when paired with acceptance

Aries Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart and Third Eye Chakras

Balance and despondence create a reminder that emotions can feel heavy even when life is asking you to stay centred. Rather than resisting your feelings, acknowledge them while keeping perspective.

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Chakra balancing practice: Place one hand on your heart and one between your eyebrows. Take slow breaths and imagine green and indigo light becoming balanced.

What to eat or drink: Avocado, leafy greens, blueberries or mint tea.

Crystal remedy: Labradorite for emotional perspective and inner balance.

Career and finance: If motivation feels low, avoid making major decisions from a temporary emotional state. Focus on restoring balance and completing one manageable priority.

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart and Third Eye Chakras

Rejection can create confusion when you try to understand why something did not work out. Give yourself time to process the disappointment without immediately assuming it means something negative about your future.

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{{^usCountry}} Chakra balancing practice: Practise alternate-nostril breathing while visualising a soft green light around the heart. {{/usCountry}}

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What to eat or drink: Spinach, cucumber, blueberries or chamomile tea.

Crystal remedy: Amethyst for calm reflection and emotional clarity.

Career and finance: If an opportunity falls through, review what happened objectively. Avoid rushing into another commitment simply to compensate for the setback.

Gemini Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus and Heart Chakras

Abundance becomes more meaningful when paired with acceptance. Appreciate what is already present rather than constantly measuring your life against what you think should happen next.

Chakra balancing practice: Place your hands over your solar plexus and heart, taking five deep breaths while naming three things you appreciate.

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What to eat or drink: Bananas, avocado, chickpeas or lemon water.

Crystal remedy: Citrine for confidence, abundance and positive awareness.

Career and finance: Notice where your efforts are already producing results. Acceptance can help you make more grounded financial choices instead of spending or chasing opportunities from a sense of lack.

Cancer Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra

Miracle energy brings a sense of possibility and renewed faith. Something unexpected may shift your perspective, reminding you that not every outcome can be predicted in advance.

Chakra balancing practice: Spend five minutes in quiet prayer or meditation, focusing on gratitude and openness.

What to eat or drink: Coconut water, figs, soaked almonds or herbal tea.

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Crystal remedy: Amethyst for faith, calm and spiritual reflection.

Career and finance: Stay open to unexpected solutions or helpful developments. At the same time, keep practical plans in place rather than relying entirely on chance.

Leo Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown and Heart Chakras

Enlightenment and service encourage you to turn personal insight into something meaningful for others. Wisdom becomes more powerful when it is expressed through compassion and constructive action.

Chakra balancing practice: Begin with five minutes of meditation, then perform one small act of kindness without expecting recognition.

What to eat or drink: Leafy greens, berries, coconut water or tulsi tea.

Crystal remedy: Clear Quartz for clarity, compassion and conscious intention.

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Career and finance: Share your knowledge or support someone who could benefit from your experience. Collaborative work may become more meaningful when success is not viewed only through personal gain.

Virgo Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye and Root Chakras

Impartiality and perseverance create a grounded combination. Stay objective about what is happening, but remain committed to your goals even if progress is slower than expected.

Chakra balancing practice: Alternate between mindful observation and grounding breaths, imagining roots extending from your feet into the earth.

What to eat or drink: Beetroot, sweet potato, blueberries or rosemary tea.

Crystal remedy: Hematite for stability, patience and grounded focus.

Career and finance: Assess a situation based on facts rather than personal preferences. Once you have clarity, stay consistent with the plan instead of abandoning it because results are delayed.

Libra Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra

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Renewal suggests that emotional energy is beginning to refresh. A new perspective, relationship dynamic or personal chapter can emerge when you stop carrying old disappointments forward.

Chakra balancing practice: Visualise a fresh green light around your heart as you take slow, expansive breaths.

What to eat or drink: Kiwi, broccoli, green apples or mint tea.

Crystal remedy: Green Aventurine for emotional renewal and optimism.

Career and finance: Consider updating an outdated approach to work or money. A small reset in your routine can create room for fresh opportunities.

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Sacral Chakra

Impatience may make you want immediate movement, especially when desire is strong. Slow your pace enough to make sure your actions are aligned with what you genuinely want.

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Chakra balancing practice: Practise gentle hip-opening stretches while breathing deeply into the lower abdomen.

What to eat or drink: Oranges, mangoes, pumpkin or ginger tea.

Crystal remedy: Carnelian to channel restless energy into focused action.

Career and finance: Avoid impulsive purchases or rushed decisions. Break your goal into smaller steps and let consistent progress replace the need for instant results.

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra

Growth is taking place through experience. You may be recognising how recent challenges have strengthened your emotional understanding and changed what you value.

Chakra balancing practice: Take a mindful walk and reflect on one lesson you have gained from a recent experience.

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What to eat or drink: Spinach, avocado, green peas or rose tea.

Crystal remedy: Jade for emotional balance, growth and harmony.

Career and finance: Use what you have learned to refine your professional direction. Growth does not always require a dramatic change; sometimes it means improving the way you approach what is already working.

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra

Recovery asks you to respect your own pace. Whether you are rebuilding motivation, confidence or emotional strength, progress becomes steadier when you allow yourself adequate time to restore.

Chakra balancing practice: Practice five minutes of heart-centred breathing, gently lengthening each exhale.

What to eat or drink: Avocado, spinach, cucumber or green tea.

Crystal remedy: Rose Quartz for self-compassion and emotional restoration.

Career and finance: Avoid overloading yourself while rebuilding momentum. Focus on essential responsibilities and gradually return to larger goals.

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye Chakra

Instinct is heightened today. You may notice subtle information or patterns before you can fully explain why they matter, so observe carefully and give yourself time to verify what you sense.

Chakra balancing practice: Sit quietly for five minutes with your eyes closed, noticing your first impressions without immediately acting on them.

What to eat or drink: Blueberries, purple cabbage, grapes or rosemary tea.

Crystal remedy: Lapis Lazuli for intuitive awareness and discernment.

Career and finance: Pay attention to small details in conversations, contracts or financial information. Let intuition guide the questions you ask, while facts guide the final decision.

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra

Insecurity may cause you to underestimate your abilities or compare yourself too closely with others. Today asks you to reconnect with your own strengths instead of seeking constant external reassurance.

Chakra balancing practice: Chant the RAM seed mantra while visualising a warm golden light around your solar plexus.

What to eat or drink: Bananas, yellow peppers, corn or ginger-lemon water.

Crystal remedy: Tiger Eye for confidence, courage and grounded self-belief.

Career and finance: Do not undervalue your contribution. Review your skills, achievements and financial priorities objectively, and make decisions from self respect rather than fear.

Kishori Sud

(IPHM Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Energy Worker, Spiritual Life Coach, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)

Email: enigmatarottribe@gmail.com

Website: www.enigmatarottribe.com

DM for session @ 9654465163