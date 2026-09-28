Chakra Horoscope Today, September 28, 2026: A new perspective may influence how you approach your goals

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra

Complacency can appear when comfort becomes more appealing than growth. Today invites you to look honestly at where you may have stopped challenging yourself and reconnect with your motivation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Chakra balancing practice: Stand tall, place your hands over your solar plexus and take ten deep breaths while visualising golden light.

What to eat or drink: Bananas, corn, chickpeas or ginger tea.

Crystal remedy: Tiger Eye for confidence, motivation and purposeful action.

Career and finance: Review goals that have been sitting untouched. A small but deliberate step can restart momentum and prevent professional or financial stagnation.

Taurus Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra and Crown Chakra

Balance and completion suggest that a chapter is reaching a natural point of closure. Acknowledge what you have accomplished while allowing yourself to move forward without carrying unnecessary emotional weight.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Chakra balancing practice: Begin with heart-centred breathing and finish with two minutes of quiet meditation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chakra balancing practice: Begin with heart-centred breathing and finish with two minutes of quiet meditation. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

What to eat or drink: Avocado, leafy greens, coconut water or chamomile tea.

Crystal remedy: Clear Quartz for clarity, completion and balanced awareness.

Career and finance: Finish outstanding tasks and review what has worked before starting something new. Closing financial or professional loose ends can create useful space for the next phase.

Gemini Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Root Chakra

An impasse may be frustrating, but pushing harder is not always the answer. Ground yourself and identify the practical issue preventing progress.

Chakra balancing practice: Sit with both feet firmly on the floor and take ten slow breaths, imagining roots extending beneath you.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

What to eat or drink: Beetroot, sweet potato, lentils or turmeric tea.

Crystal remedy: Hematite for grounding, stability and patience.

Career and finance: If a project or negotiation has stalled, clarify the specific obstacle. Consider changing the method or timeline instead of forcing an immediate result.

Cancer Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye Chakra

Perception is heightened today. You may notice details or emotional undercurrents that others overlook, but give yourself time to understand what you are seeing before drawing conclusions.

Chakra balancing practice: Close your eyes for five minutes and observe your thoughts and surroundings without judgment.

What to eat or drink: Blueberries, purple cabbage, grapes or rosemary tea.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Crystal remedy: Lapis Lazuli for perception, discernment and mental clarity.

Career and finance: Pay attention to details in conversations, documents and numbers. Your observations can help you identify what deserves further investigation.

Leo Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra

Prayer offers a moment to pause and reconnect with faith, gratitude or inner guidance. You do not need to have every answer immediately.

Chakra balancing practice: Spend five minutes in prayer or silent meditation, focusing on gratitude.

What to eat or drink: Coconut water, figs, soaked almonds or lavender tea.

Crystal remedy: Amethyst for calm reflection and spiritual connection.

Career and finance: If you are uncertain about a professional direction, resist making an impulsive choice. Reflect, gather information and then move forward with greater clarity.

Virgo Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra and Throat Chakra

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Self-worth and facade point to a need for greater authenticity. You do not need to project perfection or confidence constantly to be valuable.

Chakra balancing practice: Place one hand over your solar plexus and one over your throat. Breathe slowly and repeat, “I honour my worth and speak honestly.”

What to eat or drink: Bananas, yellow peppers, blueberries or lemon-ginger water.

Crystal remedy: Aquamarine for authentic expression and emotional clarity.

Career and finance: Avoid overstating your abilities simply to impress others. Let your work demonstrate your value, and communicate honestly about expectations, skills and resources.

Libra Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Root Chakra

Workaholic energy can make constant activity feel like productivity. Today asks you to distinguish between meaningful effort and simply staying busy.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Chakra balancing practice: Practise a grounding body scan, consciously relaxing your feet, legs, hips and shoulders.

What to eat or drink: Oats, beans, beetroot or warming ginger tea.

Crystal remedy: Smoky Quartz for grounding and healthy work boundaries.

Career and finance: Prioritise high-impact tasks and schedule genuine breaks. Working longer is not always the most effective way to improve results or income.

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Root Chakra

Perseverance is your strength today. Progress may not be immediate, but consistency can help you stay connected to a goal even when motivation fluctuates.

Chakra balancing practice: Take a slow, mindful walk, focusing on the sensation of each foot touching the ground.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

What to eat or drink: Sweet potato, lentils, beetroot or turmeric milk.

Crystal remedy: Hematite for stability, determination and grounded focus.

Career and finance: Keep working steadily on long-term priorities. Avoid abandoning a worthwhile plan simply because the results are taking longer than expected.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra

Mysticism encourages you to explore the quieter side of your inner world. Reflection, meditation or spiritual practices may help you notice perspectives that are easily missed in a busy routine.

Chakra balancing practice: Sit quietly for five minutes and visualise violet light above your crown as you breathe slowly.

What to eat or drink: Coconut, figs, dates or chamomile tea.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Crystal remedy: Labradorite for introspection and spiritual exploration.

Career and finance: A new perspective may influence how you approach your goals. Stay open to intuitive insights, but support important decisions with research and practical planning.

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye Chakra

Impartiality helps you step outside personal bias. Today, observe situations as objectively as possible before deciding what deserves your trust or attention.

Chakra balancing practice: Practise five minutes of mindful observation, noticing thoughts without immediately acting on them.

What to eat or drink: Blueberries, purple cabbage, grapes or peppermint tea.

Crystal remedy: Lapis Lazuli for balanced judgment.

Career and finance: When comparing options, focus on evidence, costs and likely consequences rather than personal preferences. A neutral assessment can reveal useful information.

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye Chakra

Trickery calls for careful observation. Something may not be exactly as it appears, so resist the urge to accept claims without checking the details.

Chakra balancing practice: Before making an important decision, take three deep breaths and ask, “What do I know, and what still needs verification?”

What to eat or drink: Blueberries, aubergine, purple grapes or rosemary tea.

Crystal remedy: Black Obsidian for grounding and discernment.

Career and finance: Double-check contracts, financial figures and promises. Keep records and avoid making commitments until the important details are clear.

Pisces Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Root Chakra and Heart Chakra

Isolation and joy may seem contradictory, but solitude can become restorative when chosen consciously. Give yourself private space without disconnecting completely from the people and activities that bring genuine happiness.

Chakra balancing practice: Spend a few quiet minutes alone, then do something simple that makes you feel joyful, such as music, art or a mindful walk.

What to eat or drink: Green apples, berries, avocado or rose tea.

Crystal remedy: Green Aventurine for emotional balance, optimism and gentle connection.

Career and finance: Protect your focus by limiting unnecessary distractions, but do not withdraw from useful professional connections. A balanced approach to solitude and collaboration can support productivity.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)