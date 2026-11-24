Kartik Purnima, also known as Raas Purnima, holds a special place in Hindu spiritual traditions because of its connection with Lord Krishna and Radha. Celebrated on the Full Moon day of the Hindu month of Kartik, the occasion marks the divine Maha-raas of Krishna and the gopis in Braj. But beyond the familiar stories of Krishna's flute and his divine dance, Raas Purnima carries a deeper spiritual meaning.

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In an interview with Hindustan Times, Mr. Yudhishthir Govinda Das, Director of Communications at ISKCON, explains how the occasion represents the connection between the individual soul and God.

Kartik Purnima 2026 and its connection with Raas Purnima

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Kartik Purnima is also known as Raas Purnima because of its association with Krishna's Maha-raas in Braj. According to Yudhishthir Govinda Das, this is the day when Lord Krishna and the gopis performed the Maha-raas.

"Raas is connected to Krishna and Radharani," he explains.

The occasion offers spiritual seekers an opportunity to understand the deeper meaning of Krishna's divine relationship with the gopis rather than looking at the Full Moon only through rituals and celebrations.

Spiritual significance of Krishna's Maha-raas

The Maha-raas is more than a story of Krishna dancing with the gopis under the Full Moon. ISKCON explains that it represents the relationship between the individual soul and God.

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{{^usCountry}} "Raas Purnima also signifies the gopis as the jivatma, the spirit soul, and Krishna as God, and how all of us can unite with Him," says Yudhishthir Govinda Das. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Raas Purnima also signifies the gopis as the jivatma, the spirit soul, and Krishna as God, and how all of us can unite with Him," says Yudhishthir Govinda Das. {{/usCountry}}

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Here, jivatma refers to the individual spirit soul. Krishna represents the Supreme God. The spiritual message focuses on the soul's desire to connect with the divine.

Why is Raas Purnima not just about rituals?

Many people associate Purnima with religious observances, prayers and traditional practices. However, ISKCON says Raas Purnima has a different spiritual focus.

"If you are looking for rituals, such as doing this puja or that remedy, that is not what Raas Purnima is about," Yudhishthir Govinda Das explains.

He says the occasion centres on Krishna's Maha-raas and its deeper spiritual meaning, rather than karmakand or yagya.

What can spiritual seekers learn from Raas Purnima?

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For spiritual seekers, the occasion offers an opportunity to reflect on devotion and their relationship with God. The story of Krishna and the gopis encourages you to look beyond material desires and explore your spiritual connection.

You can use the Karthik Purnima or the November Full Moon occasion to read about Krishna's teachings, reflect on devotion and understand the meaning of the jivatma through the Bhagavad Gita and Vedic traditions.

Why does Kartik Purnima hold significance for Krishna devotees?

Kartik Purnima brings together the spiritual traditions associated with the month of Kartik and the story of Krishna's Maha-raas. For devotees, it is a reminder that devotion goes beyond external observances and focuses on building a deeper connection with God.

However, through the spiritual meaning of Raas Purnima, ISKCON encourages seekers to understand the relationship between the soul and the divine.

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