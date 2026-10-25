Sadhguru on Kundalini Yoga: Why he calls it the most potent form of yoga

Kundalini Yoga has drawn attention among people exploring meditation, yoga and spiritual growth. But Sadhguru says this practice requires more than curiosity. In an article published on the Isha Foundation website, he describes Kundalini Yoga as the most potent and dangerous form of yoga because of the power it seeks to work with.

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If you want to understand why this ancient yogic practice holds such significance, Sadhguru's explanation offers a starting point. He also stresses the importance of preparation and guidance rather than attempting advanced techniques on your own.

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What is Kundalini Yoga according to Sadhguru?

In yogic traditions, Kundalini refers to an inner energy that remains largely unrealised. Sadhguru describes it as a source of potential within a person. He uses the image of a coiled snake to explain how this energy remains unnoticed until it moves.

According to his teachings, Kundalini Yoga aims to work with this energy through a structured yogic process. These ideas belong to spiritual philosophy and do not establish that the body contains a measurable energy system of this kind.

Why does Sadhguru call Kundalini Yoga the most potent form of yoga?

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{{^usCountry}} Sadhguru links the practice's potency to its aim of expanding human perception and moving beyond perceived limitations. In his view, Kundalini Yoga seeks to work with a deeper level of human potential than ordinary physical exercise. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sadhguru links the practice's potency to its aim of expanding human perception and moving beyond perceived limitations. In his view, Kundalini Yoga seeks to work with a deeper level of human potential than ordinary physical exercise. {{/usCountry}}

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He compares this power to electricity. Electricity can support everyday life, but people must handle it carefully. In the same way, he argues that practitioners should approach Kundalini Yoga with discipline and proper instruction.

His description reflects his own yogic teachings, rather than an independently established ranking of yoga practices.

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Why does Kundalini Yoga require expert guidance?

Sadhguru warns that people should not attempt to awaken Kundalini without preparing their body, mind and emotions. He says that advanced practices require constant guidance and a suitable environment.

If you are curious about Kundalini, start by learning about the tradition instead of trying intense breathing exercises or techniques you find online. Seek a qualified instructor who can explain the practice, its demands and any relevant precautions.

You do not need to pursue an intense spiritual experience to benefit from a regular, appropriate yoga or meditation routine.

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The connection between Kundalini and the seven chakras

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The traditional chakra system describes seven major energy centres along the body's central axis. Kundalini teachings often connect the movement of this inner energy with these centres.

Sadhguru explains the relationship through an analogy involving a power source and an electrical connection. In his interpretation, yoga prepares a person to access this potential. The chakra system remains part of yogic philosophy, rather than an established anatomical structure.

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Can beginners practise Kundalini Yoga safely?

If you are new to yoga, avoid trying to force a Kundalini awakening or copying advanced techniques without guidance. Begin with practices suited to your experience and seek qualified instruction before attempting specialised methods.

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Kundalini Yoga offers a fascinating subject for spiritual exploration, but Sadhguru's central message is clear: understand the practice, respect its demands and approach it responsibly.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. Reader's discretion is advised.