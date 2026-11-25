Do you think spiritual growth means asking for something from the universe or hoping for life to go your way? Spiritual teacher Sadhguru offers a different perspective. In a quote published on the official Isha Foundation website on November 24, 2026, he says, "The best way to approach Dhyanalinga is with a sense of offering. In offering yourself to the Divine, you become the Divine."

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His message encourages you to look beyond what you expect to receive and reflect on what you bring to your spiritual journey. The quote appeared on a day that Isha Foundation marked as Purnima, Dhyanalinga Offering Day and Karthigai Deepam.

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Sadhguru on spiritual growth and the meaning of offering

Sadhguru's message places the idea of offering at the centre of spiritual practice. Instead of approaching the Divine only with wishes or requests, you can think about what it means to give your attention, time and willingness.

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{{^usCountry}} An offering does not always need to involve a material object. You can also approach your daily actions with sincerity and a sense of devotion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An offering does not always need to involve a material object. You can also approach your daily actions with sincerity and a sense of devotion. {{/usCountry}}

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The quote invites you to reflect on your intention when you enter a spiritual space or follow a personal practice.

Also Read Sadhguru on inner peace: Why your mind could be behind your everyday frustration

What does offering yourself to the Divine mean?

Sadhguru's words suggest that spiritual growth begins with a shift in your approach. Rather than treating spirituality as a way to get something in return, you can focus on becoming more open and involved in the experience.

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You may begin by giving your full attention to prayer, meditation or a moment of silence. Try not to rush through the practice or treat it as another task on your daily list.

Also Read Sadhguru on spiritual path: Why solitude and silence can help you grow inwardly

Why intention matters in your spiritual journey

Your intention can shape the way you approach spiritual practices. If you meditate only because you want an immediate result, you may become frustrated when you do not notice a change.

Instead, give yourself time to practise without placing pressure on every session. You can focus on being present, observing your thoughts and understanding your own responses.

How can you practise a sense of offering every day?

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You do not need to visit a temple or spiritual centre every day to reflect on this message. You can bring the idea into ordinary activities.

Try these simple practices:

Give your full attention when you pray or meditate.

Help someone without expecting praise or a reward.

Approach your responsibilities with sincerity.

Spend a few quiet minutes reflecting on your intentions.

Practise gratitude for the people and experiences in your life.

The spiritual lesson behind Sadhguru's quote

Sadhguru's November 24 message invites you to rethink what you seek from spirituality. Instead of focusing only on wishes and expectations, you can bring greater attention, sincerity and willingness to your practice.

His words offer a simple reflection: your spiritual journey may become more meaningful when you focus not only on what you receive, but also on what you are willing to offer.

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