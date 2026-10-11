Sharad Navratri Day 1 2026: What Maa Shailputri brings to spiritual seekers

Sharad Navratri begins with the worship of Maa Shailputri, the first form of Goddess Durga. For spiritual seekers, this day offers a reminder to slow down, find inner stability and build a stronger connection with themselves. Acharya Poonam Dutta (Satyamshakti), Chief Astrologer at BV Astroshares with HT, focusing on Maa Shailputri's message, centres on the importance of grounding yourself before seeking deeper emotional or spiritual change.

When is Sharad Navratri 2026?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sharad Navratri in 2026 begins on October 11 and continues for nine days, with devotees worshipping nine forms of Goddess Durga. Devotees observe the first day as Pratipada and worship Maa Shailputri.

The festival offers an opportunity to reflect on your habits, spiritual beliefs and also emotional well-being. You can use the first day to set an intention for the days ahead rather than rushing into major changes.

Also Read Sadhguru says October Navratri is the most significant one. What makes these nine nights spiritually powerful?

Who is Maa Shailputri, and what does she represent?

Maa Shailputri is known as the daughter of the mountain. Her name reflects strength, stability and a firm foundation. In spiritual practice, you can connect her symbolism with the need to feel secure within yourself.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Acharya Poonam Dutta explains that people can appear calm while carrying stress, fear or uncertainty beneath the surface. You might complete your daily responsibilities while still worrying about money, struggling to relax at night or reaching for your phone whenever you feel restless. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Acharya Poonam Dutta explains that people can appear calm while carrying stress, fear or uncertainty beneath the surface. You might complete your daily responsibilities while still worrying about money, struggling to relax at night or reaching for your phone whenever you feel restless. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Maa Shailputri's spiritual message encourages you to recognise these feelings instead of hiding them behind a calm exterior.

Also Read Sadhguru on Navratri: Why these nine nights are linked to transformation, not just celebration

Inner block to work on the first day of Sharad Navratri

The first day of Navratri invites you to reflect on inertia, or the feeling of being unable to take the first step even when you know what you need to do.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

You might delay an important conversation, avoid a difficult decision or struggle to begin a task because you fear the outcome. Instead of judging yourself, use this day to understand what holds you back.

According to Acharya Poonam Dutta, the lesson of Maa Shailputri centres on building stability. When you feel more grounded, taking the next step may seem less intimidating.

Also Read Navratri 2026 puja vidhi: Ghatasthapana muhurat, dos and don’ts you should know

How to connect spiritually with Maa Shailputri?

You do not need an elaborate ritual to reflect on the first day of Navratri. Start with small, meaningful practices.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Practise mindful breathing: Sit quietly for a few minutes and notice how your body feels.

Slow down during meals: Eat without rushing and pay attention to the experience.

Create a restful routine: Give yourself enough time to unwind and sleep.

Reflect on your worries: Write down what makes you feel insecure and identify one practical step you can take.

Set a simple intention: Choose one habit you want to build during the nine days.

What is Maa Shailputri's message for spiritual seekers?

Maa Shailputri reminds you that inner growth begins with a strong foundation. You do not have to experience a dramatic breakthrough on the first day. Give yourself permission to pause, understand your needs and take small steps towards stability.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As you begin Sharad Navratri, treat grounding as an important part of your spiritual journey, not merely a preparation for the days ahead.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. Spiritual rituals are not a substitute for professional mental health or financial advice.