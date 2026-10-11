Navratri 2026 in the US: Start and end dates, tithis and Ghatasthapana timings

Sharad Navratri 2026 is a nine-day event, which begins this year on October 11 and ends with Dussera on October 20 according to the Hindu almanack. This Hindu festival honours Goddess Durga and her nine forms over nine nights. For devotees, the festival offers a time to pray, reflect and seek spiritual growth. Navratri 2026 in the US: Start and end dates, tithis and puja timings (@AmitShah X)

If you are celebrating Navratri in the United States, check your local Hindu calendar before planning rituals. Tithi timings and auspicious puja periods depend on your location.

Also Read Sharad Navratri 2026: When does it start and end, and what does it mean in astrology?

When does Navratri 2026 start and end in the US? According to Drik Panchang, Sharad Navratri begins with Ghatasthapana on October 11. The nine days of worship lead to Vijayadashami on October 20.

Here are the following dates for US devotees:

October 11: Day 1 of Sharad Navratri also known as Pratipada, Ghatasthapana and worship of Maa Shailputri

Day 1 of Sharad Navratri also known as Pratipada, Ghatasthapana and worship of Maa Shailputri October 12: Day 2 of Sharad Navratri, also known as Dwitiya and worship of Maa Brahmacharini

Day 2 of Sharad Navratri, also known as Dwitiya and worship of Maa Brahmacharini October 13: Day 3 of Sharad Navratri, also known as Tritiya and worship of Maa Chandraghanta

Day 3 of Sharad Navratri, also known as Tritiya and worship of Maa Chandraghanta October 14: Day 4 of Sharad Navratri, also known as Chaturthi and worship of Maa Kushmanda

Day 4 of Sharad Navratri, also known as Chaturthi and worship of Maa Kushmanda October 15: Day 5 of Sharad Navratri, also known as Panchami and worship of Maa Skandamata

Day 5 of Sharad Navratri, also known as Panchami and worship of Maa Skandamata October 16: Day 6 of Sharad Navratri, also known as Shashthi and worship of Maa Katyayani

Day 6 of Sharad Navratri, also known as Shashthi and worship of Maa Katyayani October 17: Day 7 of Sharad Navratri, also known as Saptami and worship of Maa Kalaratri

Day 7 of Sharad Navratri, also known as Saptami and worship of Maa Kalaratri October 18: Day 8 of Sharad Navratri, also known as Ashtami and worship of Maa Mahagauri

Day 8 of Sharad Navratri, also known as Ashtami and worship of Maa Mahagauri October 19: Day 9 of Sharad Navratri, also known as Navami and worship of Maa Siddhidatri Puja

Day 9 of Sharad Navratri, also known as Navami and worship of Maa Siddhidatri Puja October 20: Day 10 of Sharad Navratri, also known as Dashami and workship of Vijayadashami What are the Ghatasthapana timings in the US? Ghatasthapana, also known as Kalash Sthapana, is the ritual of installing a sacred pot to invoke Goddess Durga and mark the beginning of Navratri worship.

According to Drik Panchang, the Ghatasthapana muhurat in Manhattan, New York, on Sunday, October 11, 2026, is 7:03 AM to 10:49 AM local time.

Also Read Sharad Navratri Day 1 2026: What Maa Shailputri brings to spiritual seekers

Why do devotees celebrate the nine days of Navratri? Navratri celebrates Shakti, the divine feminine power, through the worship of nine forms of Goddess Durga. Each form represents qualities such as courage, wisdom, strength and compassion.

For Indian families living in the US, the festival offers an opportunity to maintain cultural traditions through temple visits, family prayers, Garba, Dandiya and community celebrations.

What are the different colors of Navratri? Many devotees wear a different colour each day. According to the commonly followed 2026 sequence, the colors begin with orange on October 11, followed by white, red, royal blue, yellow, green, grey, purple and peacock green.

These colour traditions vary across communities and regions. You can follow your family's customs or choose colours that hold personal meaning for you.