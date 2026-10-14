Sharad Navratri Day 3 of 2026: Why devotees worship Maa Chandraghanta and what she brings for spiritual seekers

Sharad Navratri Day 3 falls on Tuesday, October 13, 2026. On this day, devotees worship Maa Chandraghanta, the third form of Goddess Durga. She symbolises courage, strength and the power to face challenges.

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According to Vedic astrologer Poonam Duttaat BV Astro, Maa Chandraghanta's spiritual message focuses on finding inner voice, setting healthy boundaries and quieting the thoughts that hold you back.

What does Maa Chandraghanta represent?

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Maa Chandraghanta is a sacred goddess in Hinduism who wears a crescent-shaped bell on her forehead. In Hindu tradition, devotees associate her with courage and protection. Her bell also carries spiritual meaning, as some traditions connect its sound with clearing negative influences.

According to Poonam Dutta, this symbolism is a reminder to address mental noise, negative self-talk and the habit of putting other people's comfort before your own.

Also Read Sharad Navratri Day 2, 2026: Why Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped and what her blessings represent

Are you staying silent to keep everyone happy?

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{{^usCountry}} You may find it difficult to say no, speak up at work or tell someone when their behaviour hurts you. You might even apologise when you have done nothing wrong, simply to avoid conflict. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You may find it difficult to say no, speak up at work or tell someone when their behaviour hurts you. You might even apologise when you have done nothing wrong, simply to avoid conflict. {{/usCountry}}

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Poonam Dutta says these patterns with people-pleasing and weak boundaries. Maa Chandraghanta's message, through this spiritual interpretation, encourages you to express your needs clearly rather than stay silent to keep everyone happy.

Also Read Sharad Navratri Day 1 2026: What Maa Shailputri brings to spiritual seekers

How can you set healthier boundaries on Day 3 of Sharad Navratri?

You do not need to start an argument to stand up for yourself. Instead, take a moment to identify one situation where you need to communicate more honestly.

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You can try these simple steps during Navratri:

Speak clearly: Express what you feel without blaming others.

Express what you feel without blaming others. Practise saying no: Decline a request when you cannot take it on.

Decline a request when you cannot take it on. Notice your self-talk: Challenge thoughts that make you doubt yourself.

Challenge thoughts that make you doubt yourself. Protect your time: Set limits when work or personal demands leave you exhausted.

What do planets associate with Maa Chandraghanta?

Astrologically, Acharya Dutta links the third day of Navratri with Venus. In astrology, Venus is associated with relationships, harmony and the desire for approval. However, the experts suggest that an excessive need to please others can make it harder to express your real feelings.

Also Read Navratri 2026 in the US: Start and end dates, tithis and Ghatasthapana timings

A simple spiritual practice for the third day of Sharad Navratri

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Set aside a few quiet minutes for prayer, meditation or journaling. Ask yourself where you hold back your feelings and what you would say if you felt comfortable expressing them honestly.

You can use this reflection to practise clearer communication throughout Navratri and beyond.

**Disclaimer:** This article presents religious traditions and the spiritual and astrological views shared by Acharya Poonam Dutta. These interpretations are matters of belief and are not scientific or mental health advice.