Sharad Purnima 2026: 10 habits to release to invite abundance, according to a spiritual expert

Sharad Purnima, also known as Kojagari Purnima, falls on Sunday, October 25, 2026. The full Moon night holds special significance for devotees of Goddess Lakshmi, who represents wealth, prosperity and good fortune in Hindu tradition.

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Spiritual expert Yuvika Dhar has shared a message on Instagram that connects Kojagari Lakshmi Purnima with a deeper idea of abundance. She encourages people to look beyond rituals and reflect on the habits, thoughts and relationships they nurture at home.

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Her message offers a fresh way to approach the festival: use the occasion not only to pray for prosperity, but also to create a more mindful and peaceful everyday life.

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Spiritual meaning of Sharad Purnima in 2026

Sharad Purnima marks the full Moon in the Hindu month of Ashwin. According to Drik Panchang, the Purnima tithi begins at 11:55 AM on October 25 and ends at 9:41 AM on October 26 in New Delhi.

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{{^usCountry}} The festival is also known as Kojagari Purnima. Its name comes from the Sanskrit question Ko jagarti?, meaning “Who is awake?” According to traditional belief, Goddess Lakshmi blesses those who stay awake in prayer on this night. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The festival is also known as Kojagari Purnima. Its name comes from the Sanskrit question Ko jagarti?, meaning “Who is awake?” According to traditional belief, Goddess Lakshmi blesses those who stay awake in prayer on this night. {{/usCountry}}

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How Full Moon brings abundance and the meaning of Alakshmi

Yuvika Dhar explains abundance through the contrast between Mahalakshmi and Alakshmi. While Mahalakshmi represents prosperity and auspiciousness, Alakshmi symbolises scarcity, discord and stagnation in this spiritual interpretation.

Yuvika encourages you to reflect on what you bring into your home and daily life. Her message suggests that abundance means more than money. It also includes gratitude, respectful relationships, thoughtful choices and a peaceful environment.

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10 habits to release during Kojagari Lakshmi Puja

According to Yuvika Dhar, everyday patterns that people can become more mindful of during the festival:

Clutter, broken objects and unwashed dishes.

2. Constant complaints about what you lack.

3. Harsh words and repeated household arguments.

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4. Procrastination and a lack of routine.

5. Fear-driven hoarding and financial anxiety.

6. Envy of other people's success.

7. Neglect of personal care and living spaces.

8. Careless or unethical spending.

9. Forgetting to appreciate everyday comforts.

10. Holding on to resentment and old grudges.

You do not need to change everything overnight. Start with one habit that affects your daily life and take a small step towards improving it.

Also Read Why is the October Full Moon called the Hunter Moon? How does it differ from the Harvest Moon

Sharad Purnima rituals for prosperity and positive energy

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You can observe Kojagari Lakshmi Puja by cleaning your home, arranging a prayer space, lighting a diya safely and offering flowers or traditional sweets to Goddess Lakshmi.

Many families prepare kheer and place it under the Moon as part of the celebration. Some devotees also stay awake for prayers, devotional songs or meditation. Customs vary across regions, so follow the practices of your family or community.