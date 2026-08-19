What is Taoist meditation? Cleveland Clinic explains the ancient practice and why it still interests spiritual seekers

Meditation has become part of everyday wellness for many people. You can find it in smartphone apps, yoga studios, workplaces and even some healthcare settings. But the practice is much older than its modern wellness image.

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A recent Cleveland Clinic article, medically reviewed and updated on March 23, 2026, explores different forms of meditation, including Taoist, Buddhist, Sufi, Christian, yoga and Transcendental Meditation. The article describes meditation as a practice that has existed for thousands of years and has developed across different cultures and traditions.

Taoist meditation stands out because it comes from a Chinese spiritual and philosophical tradition. Understanding its roots can help you see why meditation means more than simply sitting quietly and trying to clear your mind.

What is Taoist meditation?

Taoist meditation developed within Taoism, a tradition that originated in China. Cleveland Clinic describes Taoism as both a religion and a philosophy and connects it with the writings of Laozi, also known as Lao Tzu or Lao-Tze.

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{{^usCountry}} Meditation can take many forms. You might focus on your breathing, repeat a phrase, observe your thoughts, concentrate on an image or bring your attention to physical sensations. Some approaches also involve movement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meditation can take many forms. You might focus on your breathing, repeat a phrase, observe your thoughts, concentrate on an image or bring your attention to physical sensations. Some approaches also involve movement. {{/usCountry}}

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That variety matters when you explore Taoist meditation. It is not simply a modern technique designed to help you relax after a busy day. It comes from a much older tradition with its own understanding of life, nature and the human experience.

Why are ancient practices still relevant?

The popularity of meditation has changed the way many people encounter these traditions. You no longer need to belong to a particular religious community to learn about meditation. You can discover different practices through books, classes, guided sessions and online resources.

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Cleveland Clinic notes that meditation now exists in both religious and nonreligious forms. Healthcare providers also view it as a complementary practice rather than a replacement for conventional medical care.

That shift has made ancient practices more accessible. At the same time, it can sometimes remove them from the traditions that gave them meaning.

What can you explore as a spiritual seeker?

You do not need to adopt Taoism to learn about Taoist meditation. You can begin by reading about its history and philosophy, and then compare it with other traditions.

Cleveland Clinic's recent overview shows how widely meditation has travelled. Buddhist, Sufi, Taoist, Christian and other traditions have developed their own approaches, while modern practitioners have also created nonreligious forms.

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If you are curious about Taoist meditation, start with the tradition itself. Understanding its roots may help you approach the practice with greater context, rather than treating it as just another modern wellness trend.