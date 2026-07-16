What is the spiritual meaning of pets? And what their quiet presence may teach us, according to a spiritual expert

A dog waiting by the door after a long day or a stray cat crossing your path may seem like ordinary moments. But in a recent Instagram post, spiritual teacher Hitesh Mahawar suggested that these encounters can hold a deeper spiritual meaning.

Read about the spiritual meaning of pets. (Pexels)

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"We spend so much of our lives trying to explain love, prove loyalty, earn trust, and then a dog sits by your feet after a hard day and does all three without saying a word," he wrote. According to Mahawar, there is something deeply humbling about being understood by an animal that never speaks.

Pets may remind us of unconditional love

In his post, Mahawar reflects that animals communicate through presence rather than words. He suggests that their quiet companionship can remind people of qualities such as love, loyalty and trust without expecting anything in return.

Rather than asking to be understood, he believes pets simply invite us to be present with them.

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Do chance encounters with animals carry a spiritual message?

{{^usCountry}} Mahawar also shares that some encounters with animals feel meaningful, even if they appear ordinary from the outside. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mahawar also shares that some encounters with animals feel meaningful, even if they appear ordinary from the outside. {{/usCountry}}

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"I think that's why these meetings don't feel small," he says. "A cat crossing your path, a stray waiting outside your gate, a dog that chose you on a trail you weren't even supposed to take that day. None of it asks to be explained. It just asks to be received."

For Mahawar, these moments are less about searching for signs and more about remaining open to life's quiet experiences.

A reminder that the sacred can be simple

Mahawar ends his reflection with what he describes as the deeper spiritual lesson.

"Maybe that's the real teaching. Not everything sacred announces itself. Sometimes it just walks up quietly and waits to see if you'll notice."

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His post offers a gentle reminder that, for those who see spirituality in everyday life, some of its most meaningful lessons may arrive not through grand moments but through the silent companionship of an animal.