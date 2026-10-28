When is Karwa Chauth in the USA? Know the timings, tithis and spiritual significance

Karwa Chauth 2026 falls on October 28 in several US cities, according to Drik Panchang. The Hindu festival honours the bond between married couples, with many women observing a fast and praying for their partner's well-being and long life.

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However, the date can vary across calendar listings. Time and Date lists Karwa Chauth on October 29, 2026, while Drik Panchang's city-specific calendars give October 28 as the local observance date. If you live in the United States, check the timings for your city before planning your rituals.

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When is Karwa Chauth 2026 in the USA?

Karwa Chauth falls during Krishna Paksha Chaturthi, the fourth day of the waning Moon in the Hindu lunar month of Kartik. The festival date depends on the lunar calendar and local observance rules.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Drik Panchang, Karwa Chauth falls on October 28, a day earlier in the USA than in India. Karwa Chauth 2026 puja timings in US cities: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Drik Panchang, Karwa Chauth falls on October 28, a day earlier in the USA than in India. Karwa Chauth 2026 puja timings in US cities: {{/usCountry}}

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Drik Panchang provides city-specific timings because the tithi, sunset and Moonrise differ by location.

New York City: Puja Muhurat from 5:57 PM to 7:18 PM; Moonrise at 7:35 PM.

Los Angeles: Puja Muhurat from 6:04 PM to 7:22 PM; Moonrise at 8:04 PM.

Seattle: Puja Muhurat from 5:58 PM to 7:21 PM; Moonrise at 7:24 PM.

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Karwa Chauth 2026 tithi timings:

For New York City, Drik Panchang lists Chaturthi Tithi as beginning at 3:36 PM on October 28 and ending at 12:39 PM on October 29. These are local times.

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The tithi marks the lunar phase used to determine the festival. Because it continues into the following day, calendar dates can differ depending on the local sunrise and traditional observance rules.

What is the spiritual significance of Karwa Chauth?

Karwa Chauth centres on devotion, prayer and the well-being of married couples. Many women begin their fast before sunrise, perform evening puja and wait for Moonrise before completing the ritual.

The festival also honours the divine couple Shiva and Parvati in many traditions. For devotees, the observance offers a chance to express love, commitment and prayers for a lasting relationship.