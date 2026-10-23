Why do spiritual seekers meditate on a full Moon day? A spiritual guru explains

The full Moon has long held a special place in spiritual traditions. For many seekers, it offers a chance to slow down, meditate and turn their attention inward. But why do some spiritual teachers consider this lunar phase a meaningful time for meditation?

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HH Guruji Sundar of Aathman Awareness Centre shares his perspective with HT on full Moon meditation, explaining why he believes the day can help you deepen your practice. His teachings also offer simple ways to spend the evening in silence, prayer and self-reflection.

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Also Read As the Hunter Moon arrives, a spiritual guru explains why the Full Moon is considered an auspicious day for spiritual seekers

What is the Hunter Moon date and timing in the US?

The October full Moon, known as the Hunter’s Moon, reaches its peak on October 26, 2026, at 12:12 a.m. EDT , according to Time and Date.

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{{^usCountry}} You can use this seasonal full Moon as a reminder to pause, reflect and make time for a quiet meditation session. Why is the full Moon considered auspicious for meditation? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You can use this seasonal full Moon as a reminder to pause, reflect and make time for a quiet meditation session. Why is the full Moon considered auspicious for meditation? {{/usCountry}}

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According to HH Guruji Sundar, the full Moon offers spiritual seekers an opportunity to experience deeper meditation. In his teachings, he connects the lunar phase with a heightened sense of inner awareness.

As Guruji explains, “the meditator will have a graceful sail during meditation into their inner space.”

He believes that meditation can help you turn your attention away from everyday distractions and towards your inner world. This reflects a spiritual belief, not a scientifically established effect of the Moon on meditation.

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How to meditate on a full Moon day

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You do not need special equipment or a complicated ritual to begin. Try these simple steps inspired by Aathman Awareness Centre’s guidance.

Start with gratitude: Think about the people and experiences you appreciate.

Sit comfortably: Keep your spine naturally straight and close your eyes gently.

Observe your thoughts: Let thoughts and emotions come and go without judging them.

Practise silence: Sit quietly for 15 to 30 minutes, or begin with a shorter session if that feels more comfortable.

End with a prayer: If prayer fits your beliefs, take a moment to wish well for others and yourself.

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Does meditation work only during a full Moon?

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No. Guruji stresses that meditation does not depend on a specific date or time. Sincerity and regular practice matter more than the lunar phase.

He shares a story about the Sufi mystic Rabi'a al-Adawiyya, whose disciples admired the full Moon while she remained focused on her inner spiritual practice. The story highlights the idea that meditation encourages you to look beyond what you see and reflect on your inner life.

The October full Moon can be a useful reminder to make space for that reflection. You can meditate, pray or sit quietly whenever you need a moment of calm.