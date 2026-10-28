You cannot control everything, but you can find your calm: 7 mindfulness practices to help you stay grounded

Some days, it feels as though everything is happening at once. A small disagreement can stay on your mind for hours, or an unexpected change can leave you feeling unsettled for the rest of the day. Well, there might be situations you cannot change and questions you cannot answer straight away. What you can do is learn to look after your own peace of mind, even when things are difficult.

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1. Remember that peace begins with you

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When something goes wrong, your first instinct may be to fix it as quickly as possible. The more you try to control things that are beyond your reach, the more tiring the day can become. Meditation can help you notice the difference between what is happening around you and how you are responding to it. You may not be able to change another person's behavior or prevent every situation, but you can give yourself time to think before deciding what to do next.

2. Give yourself a moment before reacting

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{{^usCountry}} When emotions run high, it can be difficult to see a situation clearly. Pausing before responding can make a difference. It gives you time to understand why something has upset you and decide whether the situation needs an immediate response at all. You can still express your feelings, disagree with someone, or set a boundary without letting anger make the decision for you. When you feel triggered, try breathing in for 4 counts and out for 6, as long as that feels comfortable. Repeat a few times before you speak or send that message. If counting feels uncomfortable, breathe at a pace that feels natural. 3. Use your breath to settle your mind {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When emotions run high, it can be difficult to see a situation clearly. Pausing before responding can make a difference. It gives you time to understand why something has upset you and decide whether the situation needs an immediate response at all. You can still express your feelings, disagree with someone, or set a boundary without letting anger make the decision for you. When you feel triggered, try breathing in for 4 counts and out for 6, as long as that feels comfortable. Repeat a few times before you speak or send that message. If counting feels uncomfortable, breathe at a pace that feels natural. 3. Use your breath to settle your mind {{/usCountry}}

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When your mind is racing, paying attention to your breathing can be a simple way to bring yourself back to the present. You do not need to sit cross-legged or set aside half an hour to practise mindful breathing. You can try it at your desk, before an important conversation, or when you get home after a tiring day. Take five slow, comfortable breaths. Breathe in gently and let your breath out a little more slowly. Notice the air moving in and out without worrying about whether you are doing it correctly. Your problems may still be there when you finish, but you will have given yourself a moment to step away from the constant stream of thoughts.

4. Do not treat every thought as the truth

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When you are worried, your mind can make a situation seem much worse than it is. And even before you know it, you may be treating your assumptions as facts. Mindfulness encourages you to notice these thoughts without immediately accepting them as the truth. Instead of arguing with yourself or trying to push the thought away, acknowledge it and give yourself some distance. You do not have to feel positive about every situation. You need to give yourself a fair chance to see it as it is, rather than through the worst-case scenario playing out in your mind.

5. Pay attention to the tension in your body

You may not always notice when stress begins to build. Sometimes, it shows up as tight shoulders, a clenched jaw, a stiff neck, or hands that remain tense even when you are sitting still. The next time you feel stressed, take a moment to check in with your body. Sit comfortably, let your shoulders drop, loosen your jaw, and relax your hands. Straighten your back if you are slouching, and take a gentle breath. Notice whether you are holding tension anywhere else. There is no need to force yourself to relax completely.

6. Make a little room for silence

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It is easy to fill every spare moment with something. You might check your phone while waiting for a meeting, scroll through social media during a break, or turn to a screen whenever you have a few minutes to yourself. Try putting your phone away for 10 minutes each day. Sit quietly, look out of a window, or pay attention to the sounds around you. You do not have to meditate in a particular way or stop yourself from thinking. Let your mind wander if it does, and gently bring your attention back to the present when you notice it drifting.

7. Notice the good things that are still there

When you are going through a difficult time, it is natural to focus on what is missing, what has gone wrong, or what you wish were different. Practicing gratitude does not mean pretending that everything is fine. You can acknowledge that you are having a difficult day and still appreciate the people or small comforts that make it a little easier. The purpose is to make room for other parts of your life, rather than letting a single problem occupy all your attention.

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You will not always be able to prevent stress or keep every situation from going wrong. But you can learn to give yourself a little more time, patience, and understanding as you work through it.

ALSO READ: Emotional awareness: An expert explains how responding instead of reacting can help build healthier relationships and support thoughtful decisions

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Disclaimer: Mindfulness and meditation may support general well-being, but their effects vary from person to person. This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional advice.