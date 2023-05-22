Too many fizzy drinks can damage kidneys; expert warns about side effects

As the heatwave in India grips several states, the demand for colas, ice creams and other frozen treats is bound to surge. In summer, it is natural for one to crave for cold and sugary drinks and one is also likely to go overboard on them as the temperature rises. But as per studies consuming two more carbonated drinks even if it is diet soda can increase risk of chronic kidney disease. These drinks have been associated with the risk of kidney stone production apart from raising your risk of obesity considering all it contains in empty calories and large amounts of sugar. (Also read: Important lifestyle changes to boost kidney health in summer)

Consuming two or more diet or normal carbonated drinks per day may raise your risk of chronic renal disease(Freepik)

Carbonated drinks also known as fizzy drinks are beverages that have dissolved carbon dioxide in carbonated water. The carbonic acid created during carbonation process creates that tingly sensation on your tongue which makes it even more addictive. Sodas, colas, soft drinks have carbonated water, a sweetener - natural or artificial.

How carbonated drinks can damage kidneys

"Consuming two or more diet or normal carbonated drinks per day may raise your risk of chronic renal disease. Both carbonated and energy beverages have been associated with kidney stone production. You should avoid carbonated beverages (sodas and fizzy drinks) since they contain a lot of sugar and empty calories. Regular and diet drinks, on the other hand, may raise your risk of chronic renal disease. High soda consumption can lead to weight gain and increase your risk of Type 2 diabetes, as well as renal damage. Reduce your intake of fizzy beverages to avoid negative effects on your nutrition and kidneys," says Dr Puneet Bhuwania, Consultant Nephrologist & Transplant Physician at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road.

How sugar can make carbonated drinks even deadlier

Typically, carbonated beverages are sweetened with sugar in the form of high-fructose corn syrup.

"According to research published in the journal Kidney International in 2010, the high concentrations of HFCS in soda can raise uric acid levels. To remove this acid from your blood, your kidneys must work harder. Drinking more than one fizzy beverage per day significantly elevated the risk of chronic renal disease as compared to people who consumed less," says Dr Bhuwania.

Dangers of diet soda

Artificially sweetened carbonated beverages, despite the fact that they do not contain sugar, have been related to kidney damage.

"According to a study published in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology in 2010, women who drank two or more servings of diet Coke per day had a 30% decrease in kidney filtration rates. It is important to note, however, that kidney filtration tests are impacted by other factors such as age, weight, muscle mass, and pregnancy. According to the study, drinking fewer than two glasses of diet Coke each day had no effect on the kidneys," says the expert.

Cola and kidney stones

The good news is that consuming cola does not increase your chances of developing kidney stones.

"According to a 2009 study published in the Journal of Endourology, consuming a diet of caffeine-free cola did not develop kidney stones in healthy persons. Kidney stones are commonly generated from calcium, oxalate, creatinine, and salt and can cause discomfort, inflammation, and renal damage," concludes Dr Bhuwania.