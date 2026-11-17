From thermal wear to fleece-lined leggings, everything I bought from Myntra before my vacation to Switzerland. (Hindustan Times Travel) Have you ever tried packing for a trip only to realise you need a whole new arsenal of clothes because the weather is so different from where you live, and then you end up stumbling around in confusion? That is exactly how I felt when I was outfit planning for Switzerland, and after a little research, I figured I needed to start with basics and build my wardrobe around them to simplify packing and buying, too.

It’s not possible to buy a whole ten new outfits, right? But when travelling to a country where the lowest temperature you will deal with is -8, and the maximum is around 12 degrees. So I figured it was best to understand layering and find the right pieces. But the next challenge was time! I had almost two weeks till take-off and had to find everything I needed fast! So I logged into Myntra.

Here is everything I bought for my trip! Two pairs of thermals. Top and bottom sets Layering is an art and also a science. The number one rule of layering is simple. Keep your innermost layer the warmest. Thermals solve that problem instantly. These can be your innermost layer and will ensure they keep the heat trapped towards your body, making it easy to add layers and a stylish option on top. I layered my thermals with sweaters, dresses, and then added overcoats and waterproof puffer jackets based on the need of the hour.

I wore my thermal top even with the fur lined stockings and basically this was the easiest way to stay warm on the trip at all times.