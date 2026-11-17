3 last-minute winter essentials I bought from Myntra for my Switzerland trip; Tried and Tested
Shopped exactly two weeks before leaving for vacation to Switzerland and here is everything bought on Myntra that kept me warm at minus 8 degrees.
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Have you ever tried packing for a trip only to realise you need a whole new arsenal of clothes because the weather is so different from where you live, and then you end up stumbling around in confusion? That is exactly how I felt when I was outfit planning for Switzerland, and after a little research, I figured I needed to start with basics and build my wardrobe around them to simplify packing and buying, too.
It’s not possible to buy a whole ten new outfits, right? But when travelling to a country where the lowest temperature you will deal with is -8, and the maximum is around 12 degrees. So I figured it was best to understand layering and find the right pieces. But the next challenge was time! I had almost two weeks till take-off and had to find everything I needed fast! So I logged into Myntra.
Here is everything I bought for my trip!
Two pairs of thermals. Top and bottom sets
Layering is an art and also a science. The number one rule of layering is simple. Keep your innermost layer the warmest. Thermals solve that problem instantly. These can be your innermost layer and will ensure they keep the heat trapped towards your body, making it easy to add layers and a stylish option on top. I layered my thermals with sweaters, dresses, and then added overcoats and waterproof puffer jackets based on the need of the hour.
I wore my thermal top even with the fur lined stockings and basically this was the easiest way to stay warm on the trip at all times.
Fleece-lined stockings
A great addition to your winter wardrobe. These come in wide varieties. I got a solid one with a little shine to make it a little more glamorous than a basic one, but not as loud as a sheer fur-lined style would be. Perfect for layering with dresses and sweaters, and can be paired with leg warmers to give it a complete and polished look. I absolutely recommend these over heavy and bulky jeans or pants. And definitely a better and easier-to-manage choice compared to leather pants. I wore these stockings to Mt. Titlis without any leg warmers, paired with a Zara sweater I borrowed from my husband and a sleeveless down jacket from his wardrobe too, and did not feel cold in my legs at all. It was a super comfortable day in the mountains. I layered my feet with additional socks before I wore my sneakers.
1. Theater Women Solid Winter Fur Stockings
Leg-warmers with a stylish upgrade
Accessorising is as important as the clothes themselves, and if you, like me, are not big on chunky jewellery or other things you need to add the weight of to your neck and hands. A stylish pair of leg warmers might be the perfect way to add some warmth to your otherwise exposed legs, because let’s face it, thermals or stockings are still just one layer. And an added layer of leg warmers is going to keep you warm and help you style your outfit beyond the basics. I particularly got so many compliments for my leg warmers that these are now a permanent staple in my winter wardrobe.
2. Theater Women Knee Length Plush Leg Warmer Socks
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I did pair these with multiple things already in my wardrobe, which I will talk about in my follow-up articles. Till then, make sure you add all of this to your wishlist or cart and do not forget to dress smart and comfortable for your next mountain vacation.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeha Khandelwal
Neha Khandelwal Content Lead, HT Travel | Travel & Lifestyle Journalist With over 10 years of content writing experience, Neha Khandelwal is a lifestyle journalist and the Content Lead at HT Travel. She specialises in destinations, hotels, aviation, luggage, travel gear, and practical guides that help readers plan smarter and travel better. Her work combines first-hand experience, expert insights, and extensive research to create stories that are informative, useful, and easy to follow. Career Journey & Experience Neha began her writing career as a freelance journalist in 2010 before entering mainstream media with The Times of India in 2022. She later joined Hindustan Times, where she has written extensively across travel, lifestyle, home, and consumer trends. Her professional background extends beyond journalism. Before moving into digital media full-time, she spent nearly a decade in interior design, managing residential projects from concept to execution. She also trained in visual merchandising with Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons and worked with women-led startups across design and operations. These experiences continue to shape her storytelling, especially in how she evaluates hotels, design-led stays, hospitality spaces, and travel experiences. A naturally curious learner, Neha has completed beginner certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and other creative pursuits. She has read more than 2,000 books, trained in Bharatanatyam for 8 years, and ghostwritten a book on Ladakh tourism. Subject Expertise Travel is at the heart of Neha's work. She covers destinations, hotels, airlines, luggage, packing strategies, travel accessories, and emerging travel trends through a mix of reporting, product testing, and conversations with industry experts. A frequent traveller herself, she approaches every trip with a journalist's curiosity and a planner's mindset, focusing on experiences that readers can realistically recreate. From choosing the right cabin bag to decoding hotel openings and destination trends, her writing prioritises practical advice over promotional claims. Her background in interior design also gives her a distinct perspective on architecture, hospitality design, boutique hotels, luxury stays, and thoughtfully designed spaces. Education & Professional Background Neha holds a Master's degree in Interior Design. Her early experience in interior design, visual merchandising, and design operations gives her a unique understanding of aesthetics, functionality, and user experience, adding depth to her coverage of hotels, resorts, and travel spaces. Editorial Philosophy "As an avid, research-driven traveller, my goal is simple. To answer the questions you actually have before booking a trip. I cut through the promotional noise with honest reporting and expert insights. Making travel planning seamless, smart, and reliable so you always know where to go next."Read More
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