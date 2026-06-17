3 luxury resorts, 8 days: Discovering the essence of Maldives spirit, from manta rays to overwater villas

When we think of the Maldives, it often exists in our minds as a postcard fantasy: impossibly stunning blue waters in a shade that should be named Maldivian blue, overwater villas, bustling reefs, and sunsets that seem almost too perfect to be real. But spending eight days hopping between three islands operated by Sun Siyam Resorts revealed a destination that is far more layered than its glossy image suggests.

Exploring the Maldives through Sun Siyam resort: From adventure to serenity, and cultural richness. (Sun Siyam Resort)

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The South Asian archipelagic nation is just a four-hour flight away from India. For anyone travelling from Delhi, the journey begins after landing at Velana International Airport in Malé, as you quickly transition into the quintessential Maldivian experience: a seaplane transfer.

Once you arrive, you see a Maldives beyond the villas and infinity pools with glimpses of Maldivian culture, conservation efforts, local traditions, and the rhythms of island life that often go unnoticed by visitors.

Living above the ocean at Iru Fushi

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The water villas at Iru Fushi are the epitome of luxury. (Sun Siyam Iru Fushi)

{{^usCountry}} Located in Noonu Atoll, the first stop in my journey was Sun Siyam Iru Fushi. We reached via a 45-minute scenic seaplane journey over coral atolls in an endless turquoise sea. For the next two days, an overwater villa became my home. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Located in Noonu Atoll, the first stop in my journey was Sun Siyam Iru Fushi. We reached via a 45-minute scenic seaplane journey over coral atolls in an endless turquoise sea. For the next two days, an overwater villa became my home. {{/usCountry}}

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The villa was every bit as indulgent as one imagines a Maldivian stay to be, with a spacious bedroom opening onto a private deck, a swimming pool overlooking the sea, a see-through hammock suspended above the water, and a glass window on the floor to witness the sea life darting beneath the villa, making the ocean feel like a constant companion.

The first evening began on a high note with a chance sighting of a sea turtle right outside my villa, followed by an introduction to Maldivian traditions during high tea. As the daylight softened, a seafood buffet by the beach and a cultural performance by resort employees became the perfect end of my first day.

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Beyond luxury, there's relaxation and delectable cuisine at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi. (Sun Siyam Iru Fushi)

There’s a profound joy in waking up to the sound of the waves and witnessing the endless horizon and crystal blue waters from your bed, and at Iru Fushi, that became a reality. For a change of pace, I visited the in-house spa – Spa by Thalgo, which felt like a magical portal, a sanctuary within the island. The 60-minute traditional Maldivian spa treatment, featuring fresh coconut oil and a warm sand poultice, was a memorable experience.

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As sunset approached, we boarded a cruise in search of dolphins. The ocean delivered a spectacular sunset, but no dolphins that evening. Yet the disappointment was alleviated by the resort’s unmatched Italian restaurant, The Trio.

Siyam world: not another honeymoon destination

The next stop in my journey was Siyam World, a resort with a noticeably different personality. Where Iru Fushi felt serene and intimate, Siyam World exuded a livelier energy that Indian travellers will truly appreciate.

A luxurious villa by the beach. (Krishna Priya Pallavi)

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Here, my home for three days was a beach villa that opened directly onto the shoreline, making the ocean an extension of the room itself. Like many Maldivian accommodations, luxury extended beyond indoor spaces, with a private pool and a lavish outdoor bathing area.

The following morning shifted the focus to leisure, relaxation, conservation, and adventure.

After a mindful yoga session by the beach, I participated in coral reef planting – a reminder that beneath the Maldives' beauty lies a fragile ecosystem requiring active preservation.

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Later, a snorkelling excursion in unusually choppy waters provided a more dramatic encounter with the marine life. The highlight that evening, however, was a gorgeous sunset and an introduction to Maldivian flavours, which were as flavourful as Indian cuisine.

One of the more unexpected experiences came the next day. Horse riding isn’t what you would normally associate with the Maldives, yet Siyam World offers exactly that. The morning included a ride by the beach, followed by a Maldivian cooking class with a hands-on introduction to local cuisine, and a go-karting race.

Storm clouds and manta rays at Olhuveli

The final stop on the journey was Sun Siyam Olhuveli, home to the Maldives' longest pool. After a quick seaplane journey, during which islands appeared and disappeared beneath the aircraft like brushstrokes on a vast blue canvas, I was escorted to a gorgeous beach villa that echoed the generous design philosophy throughout the trip. A private pool, outdoor bath, spacious living areas, a lounging deck and a dedicated vanity space.

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Amid manta rays, hydrotherapy, and luxurious villas, Sun Siyam Olhuveli offers relaxation with luxury. (Sun Siyam Olhuveli)

The resort's most intriguing feature arrived after sunset. Olhuveli operates a signal system that alerts guests when manta rays are spotted near the property. On my first evening, the light came on, and soon enough, a graceful manta appeared in the water, creating one of those spontaneous encounters that no itinerary can guarantee.

The remainder of the stay blended wellness and sustainability. A hydrotherapy spa session followed by a tree-planting activity and a sundowner high tea by the beach.

Beyond the postcard

Over eight days, across three islands, the Maldives revealed itself not merely as a destination designed for escape, but as one shaped by the people, traditions and natural environments that make these islands far more compelling than any postcard could capture.

Whether it’s the adrenaline of water activities, the serenity of an over-water villa, the simple joy of witnessing marine life, or the opportunity to participate in environmentally friendly activities, Sun Siyam truly captures the essence of the Maldives. For luxury and elevated experiences, you have Iru Fushi, and the Lifestyle collection: Siyam World and Olhuveli deliver energy and entertainment for the traveller who wants luxury with a heavy dose of excitement. They are a destination that proves you don't have to choose between luxury and liveliness.

This article was produced following an eight-day hosted stay at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, Siyam World, and Sun Siyam Olhuveli upon editorial invitation.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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