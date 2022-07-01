6 stunning monsoon getaways in India to enjoy the rainy season

When you think of monsoons, what comes to your mind? If it is clogged roads, potholes, dirty clothes, people dressed in raincoats and puddles of muddy water, then you need to plan a getaway as soon as possible. Monsoons have landed in India, and the headlines are already making us dread the rains. But that doesn't mean you have to miss out on the beauty our country hides during the glorious rainy season. Indian monsoons are truly a beautiful mixture of bliss and relief from the scorching summer heat - meant to be savoured. So, here are some of our recommendations which can turn out to be the perfect monsoon getaway for your family or friends.

Valley Of Flowers, Uttarakhand

Valley Of Flowers in Uttarakhand. (Instagram/@Indiantreks)

Valley of Flowers, as the name suggests, is home to rare and exotic Himalayan flora - which are in full bloom during the monsoon season. This UNESCO World Heritage Site is one of the most challenging treks. The Indian National Park is snuggled in the West Himalayan region of Uttarakhand and is open for tourists from June 1 till October. It takes tourists through dense forests along the Pushpawati river and can be reached by crossing many bridges, glaciers and waterfalls on the way.

Lonavala, Maharashtra

Lonavala in Maharashtra. (Instagram/@_._clickaworld)

This hill station, surrounded by green valleys in Western India, is a year-round tourist destination and a sought-after weekend getaway from Mumbai. During monsoon, you will be greeted by a pleasant climate, verdant valleys, woody forests, lush greenery, waltzing waterfalls and fascinating caves. Additionally, the beauty and charm of this marvellous hill station are more visible when it is under heavy fog and dark clouds. Some popular destinations are the Karla Caves, Lohagad Fort and the Bhaja Caves.

South Goa

Pebble Beach in Goa. (HT Photo/Krishna Priya Pallavi)

Want to witness a side of Goa away from the hustle-bustle of the party-going crowds? Then, South Goa should be on your list. No rowdy tourists, no loud parties and laidback vibes - South Goa is all about exploring the tranquil side of Goa. Here you will witness the pristine and less crowded beaches such as Palolem Beach, Cola Beach, Butterfly Beach and Pebble Beach near Cabo de Rama Fort, to name a few. Additionally, the rich heritage in the form of cathedrals, temples, Portuguese culture, tiny villages and lip-smacking seafood will ensnare your senses.

Meghamalai, Tamil Nadu

Meghamalai in Tamil Nadu. (Instagram/@tamilnadutourismofficial)

Popularly known as the High Wavy Mountains, Meghamalai is one of the offbeat and less explored locations in Tamil Nadu. It is a mountain range - located in the Western Ghats and situated 1,500 metres above sea level. Additionally, this hill station is a perfect weekend getaway for enjoying monsoons while admiring tea plantations, misty hills, stunning green landscapes, hairpin bends, lakes and waterfalls.

Darjeeling, West Bengal

Darjeeling in West Bengal. (Pixabay)

The lush tea gardens, snow-capped mountains, quaint architecture and warm hospitality of its people make Darjeeling a place you would keep wanting to return to. Pristine white blanket envelopes this hill town during monsoon, making the surroundings misty and picture-perfect! Additionally, Darjeeling attracts fewer tourists in the rainy season, making it a perfect time to explore the lush green forests and serene locales without dealing with large crowds.

Mawsynram, Meghalaya

Mawsynram in Meghalaya. (Instagram/@ silpimandal20)

Mawsynram is a town in the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya, situated about 60 kilometres from Shillong. From marvelling at a giant living root bridge, exploring cool mountain streams, witnessing stunning rock formations in Krem Puri and strolling through gardens and fruit orchards, there is a lot to enjoy in Mawsynram during monsoons. In case you plan a visit, you can stay at several community-run lodges and homestays here. Additionally, don't miss out on a bird-watching trip or exploring nature trails early in the morning.