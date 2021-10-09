Ami Patel: Can you wear statement sleeves for Zoom meetings?
Power sleeves
Are power sleeves still in vogue? And will they look weird on a Zoom call?
—Anju Mishra, Mumbai
Yes, you can wear power sleeves to make a statement on a Zoom call as they’re very much in vogue. Pair them with minimal accessories like hoops or dainty layered chains. And play with multiple styles. Short, elbow length, full power sleeve. Wearing them actually gives you a sense of empowerment and that’s what fashion is about.
Ami Patel is a celebrity fashion stylist, image consultant and faculty with the Art of Living
From HT Brunch, October 10, 2021
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch