Ami Patel: Can you wear statement sleeves for Zoom meetings?

Power sleeves

Are power sleeves still in vogue? And will they look weird on a Zoom call?

—Anju Mishra, Mumbai

Yes, you can wear power sleeves to make a statement on a Zoom call as they’re very much in vogue. Pair them with minimal accessories like hoops or dainty layered chains. And play with multiple styles. Short, elbow length, full power sleeve. Wearing them actually gives you a sense of empowerment and that’s what fashion is about.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ami Patel is a celebrity fashion stylist, image consultant and faculty with the Art of Living

From HT Brunch, October 10, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch