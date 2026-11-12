Anirudh Ravichander and Kaviya Maran's wedding venue in Greece is straight out of a history book: Take a tour

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kaviya Maran married on November 11 in Athens, Greece, and Anirudh shared the wedding pictures on Instagram the same day in a series of posts. He captioned one them, "My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime. 11.11." Also read | Inside Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's dreamy Greek wedding: Bride and groom serve understated luxury in Tarun Tahiliani outfits

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Safe to say: this wedding was not your average destination wedding. The guest list was kept deliberately small, per reports. Among those photographed with the newlyweds were veteran actor Rajinikanth and his wife, Latha Rajinikanth, as well as former Tamil Nadu chief minister, MK Stalin and his wife, Durga Stalin. A formal wedding reception is scheduled in Chennai on November 21.

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What did the wedding actually look like?

{{^usCountry}} Very private, very pretty, very them. In the photos shared by Anirudh, the couple is seen in coordinating pastel looks by designer Tarun Tahiliani — Anirudh in an ivory-and-beige ensemble with a traditional veshti and an embroidered jacket, and Kavya in a heavily embellished blush-champagne gown-lehenga hybrid with diamond jewellery — posing in front of an open-air mandap covered in white and cream flowers, with the Aegean Sea right behind them. But let's be real: the venue is doing a lot of the heavy lifting here. The venue is a piece of Greek history {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Very private, very pretty, very them. In the photos shared by Anirudh, the couple is seen in coordinating pastel looks by designer Tarun Tahiliani — Anirudh in an ivory-and-beige ensemble with a traditional veshti and an embroidered jacket, and Kavya in a heavily embellished blush-champagne gown-lehenga hybrid with diamond jewellery — posing in front of an open-air mandap covered in white and cream flowers, with the Aegean Sea right behind them. But let's be real: the venue is doing a lot of the heavy lifting here. The venue is a piece of Greek history {{/usCountry}}

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The couple wed at the Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens. It's not just a pretty resort. It's a 30-hectare beachfront estate on the Vouliagmeni peninsula along the Athens riviera, about 30 minutes from downtown Athens, according to Four Seasons' official website.

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The Astir Palace originally opened in the early 1960s and was known as a hangout of former US first lady Jackie Onassis (Jacqueline Kennedy) and many celebrities. The resort was later reimagined and reopened as Four Seasons' first hotel in Greece in 2019 after a major renovation. In other words: Jackie O vacationed here, and now Anirudh and Kavya married here. Guests arriving today can still use the property's private helipad, private jetty, or bespoke limousine transfers, according to the hotel.

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What does a night here actually cost?

According to the hotel's official website, the property has more than 300 accommodations split across three areas. Arion: the modernist, retro-chic wing near the spa and adults-only pool, with rooms starting at 25 sq m (269 sq ft). Nafsika: rooms and suites overlooking the main pool and the Aegean, all with furnished terraces. Beachfront bungalows: the secluded, 1960s Riviera-glamour bungalows, some with private plunge pools. And at the very top end are the speciality suites, including the 310 sq m (3,336 sq ft) Arion Royal Suite and the 450 sq m (4,850 sq ft) Arion Riviera Suite, according to the hotel's listings.

Now for the prices. Prices listed on Agoda.com for mid-November — before taxes and fees, and subject to change with dates and availability — start at ₹65,542 per night for a 44 sq m Nafsika sea-view room with breakfast, rise to ₹4,83,953 for a 132 sq m sea-view terrace suite with pool, and go up to ₹11,26,971 for a 220 sq m Ambassador Suite. A quick disclaimer. These are live rates listed on Agoda.com for mid-November, and they fluctuate based on dates, occupancy and availability.

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It's not just rooms: it's a whole tiny city

According to the hotel's official website, the property has nine restaurants and lounges with views of the Aegean, spanning Greek, Italian and Latin American cuisines, including a Michelin-starred Mediterranean restaurant, three beachfront tavernas, and multiple cocktail lounges.

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Guests also get exclusive access to three private sandy beaches along a 300-metre boardwalk, which operates seasonally from April to October, per the hotel. Right next door is Astir Marina, with 59 berths for superyachts and megayachts, plus designer boutiques and waterfront dining.

For activities, the hotel offers water sports like wake surfing, jet-skiing, sea kayaking and sailing, along with private riviera excursions starting from ₹1,57,094 for a 4.5-hour custom sailing cruise, ₹2,72,296 for a full-day luxury boat tour to Aegina-Moni, ₹4,39,863 for a luxury cruise to Hydra-Spetses, and ₹9,42,564 for a bespoke yacht cruise, per the official website. There are also tennis courts, a padel court, and a full gym and sports centre with yoga, core training and spinning classes, according to the hotel.

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For wellness, the resort has a year-round spa inspired by ancient Greek healing traditions, with 10 treatment rooms, private spa suites, a hydrotherapy zone and a heated indoor pool, according to the hotel. So yes, Anirudh and Kavya didn't just pick a pretty beach. They picked a place where history, luxury and expensive activities all live together.