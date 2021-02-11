IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Asian businesses suffer Lunar New Year blues over travel curbs
The celebration, which begins on Friday, usually triggers the largest annual migration as people reunite with loved ones or go on holiday, but this year government curbs are spoiling plans, even as many nations roll out vaccines.(Unsplash)
The celebration, which begins on Friday, usually triggers the largest annual migration as people reunite with loved ones or go on holiday, but this year government curbs are spoiling plans, even as many nations roll out vaccines.(Unsplash)
travel

Asian businesses suffer Lunar New Year blues over travel curbs

From a skyway operator in Australia to a tourist guide on Indonesia's resort island of Bali and a lion dance troupe in Malaysia, Asia's travel industry is hurting as coronavirus curbs keep most people home for the Lunar New Year.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, Singapore
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:00 PM IST

From a skyway operator in Australia to a tourist guide on Indonesia's resort island of Bali and a lion dance troupe in Malaysia, Asia's travel industry is hurting as coronavirus curbs keep most people home for the Lunar New Year.

The celebration, which begins on Friday, usually triggers the largest annual migration as people reunite with loved ones or go on holiday, but this year government curbs are spoiling plans, even as many nations roll out vaccines.

"In the last 10 months, there's been no income, because there are no visitors," said Bali tour guide Effendy, wearing traditional red headgear and batik-print sarong, as he stood in a deserted 60-hectare (148-acre) park.

Crowds of tourists from China, Hong Kong and Taiwan usually visit at this time of year, drawn by the park's colossal 21-storey-tall statue of the Hindu god Vishnu riding the mythical eagle Garuda.

Also hit by the lack of foreign tourists is Bangkok, where a survey has predicted Lunar New Year spending faces its sharpest fall in 13 years.

Parked in rows in the Thai capital, with many gathering dust and cobwebs, are hundreds of "tuk tuk" motorised rickshaws, tour buses and boats.

"I will monitor the situation for another year," said garage owner Kraisak Kulkiatprasert, who used to rent out more than 100 vehicles a day, but now manages to rent less than 10 despite slashing prices.

"If it doesn't get better, I will have to shut down."

In neighbouring Malaysia, a ban on public performances has kept a lion dance troupe from putting on its colourful, energetic show, with men in full costume leaping between poles, to the beat of drums, cymbals and gongs.

"We are badly affected because...our main income comes from Lunar New Year, which helps to cover our expenses for the year," Lim Wei Khang, the deputy of the Kun Seng Keng dance group, told Reuters.

The traditional display has long formed part of the festivities in Malaysia, where Chinese form the largest ethnic minority, at just over a fifth of its 32 million people.

Unlike normal years in Australia, when throngs of tourists head for the Blue Mountains just outside Sydney, mere handfuls have come to gaze at the rock escarpments and shimmering waterfalls amid the forested slopes.

The operator of the world's steepest railway and glass floored cable cars says its nature park is nearly empty as border closures to prevent virus spreading meant there would be no influx of tourists over the Lunar New Year.

"Normally, Chinese New Year we would be absolutely bustling with all our delightful visitors from across Asia," said Anthea Hammon, the chief executive of privately-owned Scenic World, which is now open just four days a week, from seven formerly.

"We've seen a really significant, absolutely complete decline."

In China, however, this year's festival holds raw memories for some.

Deng Wei, a 26-year-old resident of the central city of Wuhan, will burn incense to mark the death anniversaries of her father and grandmother from virus complications.

She will gather with relatives in a cemetery on the outskirts of the city, where the virus emerged late in 2019 to spread worldwide. Also infected was Deng's mother, who recovered after being given a slim chance of survival.

"The doctors said that they would try their best," Deng recalled. "I was desperate after hearing this. But luckily my mother pulled through."

In Japan, the cuddly bear character Rilakkuma, popular for his laidback demeanour, sits on the shelves of a Tokyo department store, flanked by other plush toys, displacing the home appliances normally favoured by Chinese tourists.

As virus travel bans keeping out the tourists this year, the store is hoping to lure more Japanese instead.

"Before we were branded as a duty-free shop, but last year we renovated our stores so that Japanese customers can also feel welcome," said Jin Xuezhu, head of the inbound sales division at the Laox duty-free retail chain, which runs the store in the district of Akihabara.

In the Bali park, Effendy, an ethnic Chinese who has worked as a tour guide for 30 years, said he hoped to ride out the economic crisis.

"My biggest hope is that we can recover from this pandemic quickly...and all activities can return to normal again."

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lunar new year

Related Stories

A labor-supply crunch in the food and beverage sector and government restrictions on office-sponsored parties will weigh even more on a sector that’s already suffering more than the general economy.(Pixabay)
A labor-supply crunch in the food and beverage sector and government restrictions on office-sponsored parties will weigh even more on a sector that’s already suffering more than the general economy.(Pixabay)
art culture

No festive bump for Singapore restaurants over Lunar New Year

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:50 AM IST
Singapore restaurant owners face a gloomy Lunar New Year, with Covid-related interruptions signaling that even countries with a good handle on cases will suffer until the pandemic is under control globally.
READ FULL STORY
Australia's Blue Mountains hit by Lunar New Year slump in Asian visitors(Reuters)
Australia's Blue Mountains hit by Lunar New Year slump in Asian visitors(Reuters)
travel

Australia's Blue Mountains hit by Lunar New Year slump in Asian visitors

Reuters, Katoomba
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 07:30 AM IST
Every year, lakhs of Asian tourists visit the Blue Mountains in Australia during the Lunar New Year. However, because of the coronavirus outbreak and travel restrictions, only a few people have visited the mountains this year.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Travelers arrive at Heathrow Airport in London.(AP)
Travelers arrive at Heathrow Airport in London.(AP)
travel

Heathrow Airport passenger numbers plunge 89% in January

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:45 PM IST
"We need to see the flight plan for the safe restart of international travel as part of the prime minister's roadmap on 22 February," Heathrow's chief executive John Holland-Kaye said on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The celebration, which begins on Friday, usually triggers the largest annual migration as people reunite with loved ones or go on holiday, but this year government curbs are spoiling plans, even as many nations roll out vaccines.(Unsplash)
The celebration, which begins on Friday, usually triggers the largest annual migration as people reunite with loved ones or go on holiday, but this year government curbs are spoiling plans, even as many nations roll out vaccines.(Unsplash)
travel

Asian businesses suffer Lunar New Year blues over travel curbs

Reuters, Singapore
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:00 PM IST
From a skyway operator in Australia to a tourist guide on Indonesia's resort island of Bali and a lion dance troupe in Malaysia, Asia's travel industry is hurting as coronavirus curbs keep most people home for the Lunar New Year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India’s first seaplane. (PTI)
India’s first seaplane. (PTI)
travel

India’s only seaplane flown to Maldives for maintenance yet to return

By Neha LM Tripathi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:53 AM IST
For the second time in three months since its launch, the country’s sole seaplane operating between Kevadia to the Sabarmati riverfront (Ahmedabad) was flown back to Maldives on February 3
READ FULL STORY
Close
New York stadiums to reopen for sports, entertainment at 10% of normal capacity(Photo by Chanan Greenblatt on Unsplash)
New York stadiums to reopen for sports, entertainment at 10% of normal capacity(Photo by Chanan Greenblatt on Unsplash)
travel

New York stadiums to reopen for sports, entertainment at 10% of normal capacity

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:07 AM IST
  • Under a plan announced by New York Government, major stadiums and arenas with a capacity of 10,000 people or more can reopen with limited spectators starting February 23 while 'still at a very severe point' of Covid-19
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain this week announced passengers arriving from certain countries would have to enter mandatory hotel quarantine for 10 days, a similar system to Australia.(Unsplash)
Britain this week announced passengers arriving from certain countries would have to enter mandatory hotel quarantine for 10 days, a similar system to Australia.(Unsplash)
travel

Emirates doesn't see travel recovery until year-end

Reuters, Dubai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:07 PM IST
International travel is likely to remain subdued until the end of the year as countries reintroduce tough restrictions to control Covid-19 infections, the head of Dubai-based airline Emirates said on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The staycation trend spells a second lost summer for Europe's hard-hit airlines. (Representational Image)(Unsplash)
The staycation trend spells a second lost summer for Europe's hard-hit airlines. (Representational Image)(Unsplash)
travel

Europe's summer abroad cancelled as staycation bookings soar

Reuters, Connemara, Ireland
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:33 PM IST
From Connemara cottages to Berlin houseboats, Sweden's ski slopes to UK activity parks, holiday accommodation is being snapped up by cautious domestic tourists already resigned to another staycation summer, amid fears of foreign travel bans and quarantines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hong Kong Super Fans celebrate the Chinese New Year through virtual tour(Hong Kong Tourism Board)
Hong Kong Super Fans celebrate the Chinese New Year through virtual tour(Hong Kong Tourism Board)
travel

Hong Kong Super Fans celebrate the Chinese New Year through virtual tour

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:25 PM IST
  • Hong Kong virtual tour: Lockdown? No problem! Enjoy Fai chun making, flower market hopping, customs of Guanyin Loan-granting Day and more from the comfort of your homes as Hong Kong invites its Super Fans to tour the city virtually amid Chinese New Year 2021 festivities in the Year of The Ox
READ FULL STORY
Close
Some 293 cases of the more contagious variant have been confirmed in Tyrol.(Pixabay)
Some 293 cases of the more contagious variant have been confirmed in Tyrol.(Pixabay)
travel

Austria to restrict travel from Tyrol over variant fears

AP, Vienna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 09:39 AM IST
Austria's leader said Tuesday that people will have to produce a negative coronavirus test to leave the country's Tyrol province as authorities try to prevent the spread of a coronavirus variant first discovered in South Africa.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Covid-19: Canada bans cruises, shuts down Alaska trips until February 2022(Photo by Jack Chen on Unsplash)
Covid-19: Canada bans cruises, shuts down Alaska trips until February 2022(Photo by Jack Chen on Unsplash)
travel

Covid-19: Canada bans cruises, shuts down Alaska trips until February 2022

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 07:31 AM IST
To limit the spread of new Covid-19 variants and focus on the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine, Canada extends ban on cruise ships until February 2022, shuts down popular summer trips to Alaska for another year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The service was inaugurated by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on January 14(ANI )
The service was inaugurated by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on January 14(ANI )
india news

‘Air taxi’ to link Chandigarh with Dehradun from Feb 10. All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 07:24 AM IST
The purpose of the air taxi service is to provide air connectivity between metros and tier-2, tier-3 cities across the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Atlanta-based airline announced Monday that it will limit capacity on flights through April 30.(Pixabay)
The Atlanta-based airline announced Monday that it will limit capacity on flights through April 30.(Pixabay)
travel

Delta Air Lines to leave middle seats empty through April

AP, Atlanta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:42 PM IST
Delta Air Lines said Monday it will continue to block some seats on all flights through spring break and Easter to provide a bit more space between passengers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“With vaccination and vaccination certification, we can start to relax some border measures to allow some travel to start happening within the course of this year.”(Pixabay)
“With vaccination and vaccination certification, we can start to relax some border measures to allow some travel to start happening within the course of this year.”(Pixabay)
travel

Singapore sees people travelling this year as vaccines roll out

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:00 PM IST
Countries could relax border controls and allow more travel if there’s a set of standards for vaccine certification that immigration authorities can use to help determine entry policies, Singapore Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced the agreement in Jerusalem on Monday.(Pixabay)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced the agreement in Jerusalem on Monday.(Pixabay)
travel

Israel, Greece sign tourism deal to boost economies

AP, Jerusalem
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:43 AM IST
Israeli and Greek officials agreed Monday to clear the way for vaccinated tourists to travel between their Mediterranean nations in a bid to boost their economies amid the coronavirus pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's Blue Mountains hit by Lunar New Year slump in Asian visitors(Reuters)
Australia's Blue Mountains hit by Lunar New Year slump in Asian visitors(Reuters)
travel

Australia's Blue Mountains hit by Lunar New Year slump in Asian visitors

Reuters, Katoomba
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 07:30 AM IST
Every year, lakhs of Asian tourists visit the Blue Mountains in Australia during the Lunar New Year. However, because of the coronavirus outbreak and travel restrictions, only a few people have visited the mountains this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The constant urge to plan a quick weekend getaway is now being replaced by mindful travel choices (Photo: Shutterstock)
The constant urge to plan a quick weekend getaway is now being replaced by mindful travel choices (Photo: Shutterstock)
travel

Eco-friendly holidays: Safe, serene and sustainable

By Sanchita Kalra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:50 PM IST
Be it reducing carbon footprint or supporting local businesses whilst travelling, modern day travel goals are getting a complete overhaul
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP