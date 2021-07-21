Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Assam govt makes Covid-19 test mandatory for travellers entering from NE states
travel

Assam govt makes Covid-19 test mandatory for travellers entering from NE states

The Assam government on Monday made the Covid-19 test mandatory for all passengers entering the state from other North-Eastern region due to the rising number of cases in the neighbouring states, a notification issued by the Health and Family Welfare department said.
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 07:28 AM IST
Assam government on Monday made the COVID-19 test mandatory for all passengers from the North-Eastern region entering the state through airports and railway stations, an official order said.

The Assam government on Monday made the COVID-19 test mandatory for all passengers from the North-Eastern region entering the state through airports and railway stations, an official order said.

Earlier, people from North-Eastern states who arrived in Assam by air or train and directly proceeded to their destination state were exempted from undergoing the COVID-19 test.

The decision was taken due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the neighbouring states, a notification issued by the Health and Family Welfare department said. It comes five days after the state government had made COVID-19 testing compulsory for vaccinated travellers, withdrawing its earlier order that exempted mandatory testing for fully vaccinated travellers arriving via air and train. The mandatory testing will be applicable until further orders, the notification said.

Topics
assam covid-19 test in india north east news travel travellers
