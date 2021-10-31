Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Australia reopens to vaccinated travellers from New Zealand from Oct 31

“Australia’s rapidly increasing vaccination coverage has put us in good stead to take the next steps in reopening our borders to the world,” Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said in a statement.
Australia has further loosened its tight border controls, with fully vaccinated tourists arriving from New Zealand permitted to fly there without quarantining starting from late Sunday evening.
Australia has further loosened its tight border controls, with fully vaccinated tourists arriving from New Zealand permitted to fly there without quarantining starting from late Sunday evening.

Quarantine-free travel will initially be limited to those arriving in New South Wales and Victoria, the two jurisdictions that have scrapped the isolation requirement for vaccinated international travellers. 

"Australia's rapidly increasing vaccination coverage has put us in good stead to take the next steps in reopening our borders to the world," Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said in a statement.

Easing restrictions for one of its closest neighbours is expected be a major boost for Australia’s tourism sector after strict travel bans were introduced 19 months ago to stem the spread of Covid-19.

“The resumption of quarantine-free travel from New Zealand to Australia is another important marker on our road to recovery,” Tourism Minister Dan Tehan said Sunday.

Travellers will need to have only been in Australia or New Zealand for 14 days before flying, and they will be required to be fully inoculated with a recognised vaccine and have a negative Covid-19 test three days prior to their flight.

New Zealand on Thursday said its own borders would remain closed to all but returning citizens and residents.

From Monday, vaccinated Australians will be able to travel internationally without an exemption. Inoculated Australian citizens, residents and their families will be able to return without quarantining if they fly into New South Wales or Victoria.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
