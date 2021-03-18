Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Bali may reopen to tourists in June under Indonesia's travel corridor program
travel

Bali may reopen to tourists in June under Indonesia's travel corridor program

In order to help revive the economy, Indonesia is considering reopening Bali to foreign tourists in June
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:36 PM IST
Bali may reopen to tourists in June under Indonesia's travel corridor program(Photo by Artem Beliaikin on Unsplash)

Foreign tourists may be able to visit Bali again as soon as June under a travel corridor program to help revive the economy, according to Indonesian Tourism Minister Sandiaga Uno.

The travel corridor arrangement will be offered to countries that are deemed successful in their vaccination program, able to contain the spread of the coronavirus and could offer reciprocal benefits, Uno said in a statement.

Ubud, Sanur and Nusa Dua are major holiday spots in Bali included in a pilot project to begin receiving foreign travelers in mid-June or July, under strict health protocols, said Uno. As many as 2 million Bali residents will have to be vaccinated before the pilot project can start.

Southeast Asia’s largest economy has started to ease restrictions to spur household spending after gross domestic product shrank last year for the first time in two decades due to the pandemic that has so far infected more than 1.4 million Indonesians in the past year and killed almost 39,000 people in the country.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Britain sees signs of international travel resumption ahead of summer holidays

Portugal to welcome British holidaymakers from May 17 amid Covid-19

Travel corridor between Australia and New Zealand to soon become a reality

Europe seeks to restart travel with Covid 'pass' despite vaccine squeeze

The government may allow a chartered flight to bring in overseas travellers under the pilot project, which will be closely monitored and evaluated every two weeks, said Uno.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bali
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Parliament LIVE
India vs England 4th T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Amrita Rao
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP