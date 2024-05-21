Best suitcase brands you must consider for your next expedition, top 6 options everyone loves

Looking to invest in suitcases from leading brands? You are at the right place. Investing in suitcases from top brands such as Safari, VIP, American Tourister, and others offers numerous benefits that significantly enhance your travel experience. First and foremost, leading brands are renowned for their commitment to quality and durability. These companies use high-grade materials like polycarbonate, polypropylene, and premium polyester, ensuring that their suitcases can withstand the rigours of frequent travel and harsh handling, thereby protecting your belongings effectively. Check out the 6 best suitcase brands in India.

Moreover, top brands incorporate advanced features that make travelling more convenient and secure. For instance, many suitcases from these brands come with 360-degree spinner wheels for easy manoeuvrability, TSA-approved locks for added security, and well-designed interiors with compartments and compression straps to keep your items organised. Brands like Safari, VIP, and American Tourister often provide extensive warranties, sometimes spanning several years, which cover manufacturing defects. This assurance reflects their confidence in product quality and gives customers a sense of security.

In our review, we have highlighted the best suitcases from six top brands: Safari Thorium Neo, American Tourister Ivy, Skybags Trooper, Aristocrat Airpro, VIP Widget, and Kamiliant American Tourister Harrier. Each of these options has been carefully selected based on their unique features, durability, and user satisfaction. By choosing from these recommendations, you can find a suitcase that perfectly suits your travel needs, ensuring a hassle-free and enjoyable journey. Trust in the expertise and reputation of top brands to make your travel experiences smoother and more pleasant.

Safari suitcase brand

Safari is an Indian luggage brand known for its wide range of travel and lifestyle products. Founded in 1974, the brand offers a diverse array of products, including hard and soft luggage, backpacks, duffel bags, and travel accessories.

1.

Safari Thorium Neo 8 Wheels 55,66 and 77 Cm Small, Medium and Large Trolley Bags Hard Case Polycarbonate 360 Degree Wheeling System Luggage,Trolley Bags for Travel Set of 3, Suitcase for Travel,Black

The Safari Thorium Neo set comprises three trolley bags in sizes 55 cm, 66 cm, and 77 cm, catering to varied travel needs from short trips to extended vacations. These bags boast a hard case construction made from polycarbonate, ensuring a sturdy and durable exterior that can withstand the rigours of travel. The sleek black design is complemented by a stylish purple inner fabric, adding a touch of elegance to the functional design. Each bag in the set is equipped with a 360-degree wheeling system, facilitated by eight wheels, providing smooth and effortless manoeuvrability in any direction, reducing the strain on your hands and arms during transit.

Specifications of Safari Thorium Neo set of three trolley bags:

Outer Material: Polycarbonate

Colour: Black

Water Resistant: Waterproof

Capacity: 83 litres (Large size)

Item Weight: 4.16 kilograms (Large size)

Dimensions: 73 cm x 51 cm x 29 cm (L x W x H) (Large size)

Wheel System: 4 wheels with 360-degree manoeuvrability

Lock: 3-dial combination lock

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Durable polycarbonate material Higher price point 360-degree wheeling system Weight may be heavy for some users Secure 3-dial combination lock

American Tourister suitcase brand

American Tourister is a globally recognized luggage brand known for its high-quality and stylish travel products. It's combination of durability, affordability, and attractive designs makes it a popular choice among travellers looking for dependable and fashionable luggage.

3.

American Tourister Ivy 68 Cms Medium Check-in Polypropylene (PP) Hard Sided 4 Wheeler Spinner Luggage/Trolley Bag with TSA Lock (Sea Green)

The American Tourister Ivy 68 cm Medium Check-in Trolley Bag is a stylish and robust travel companion designed for both frequent and occasional travellers. This hard-sided luggage finished in an eye-catching sea green, is made from durable polypropylene (PP), offering exceptional dent resistance. Its construction ensures that the bag can withstand the roughest handling and the toughest journeys, maintaining its integrity and protecting your belongings. Equipped with a recessed TSA lock, the Ivy bag allows for secure inspection by airport authorities without causing any damage. Whether navigating through cobblestone streets or rolling across smooth airport floors, the 4-wheeler spinner system ensures effortless mobility.

Specifications of American Tourister Ivy Luggage/Trolley Bag:

Material: Polypropylene (PP)

Colour: Sea Green

Size: 68 cm (Medium check-in)

Lock: Recessed TSA lock

Wheels: 4-wheeler spinner system

Warranty: 3-year global warranty

Dimensions: 47 x 26 x 68 cm

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Durable and dent-resistant material Medium size may not suit all needs Smooth 4-wheeler spinner system Slightly heavier than some competitors Recessed TSA lock for security

Skybags suitcase brand

Skybags focuses on creating lightweight luggage, making it easier for travellers to carry and manoeuvre their bags. Moreover, the brand often features bold colours, patterns, and graphics that appeal to younger demographics.

5.

Skybags Trooper 55 Cms Small Cabin Polycarbonate Hardshell Sided 4 Spinner Wheels Luggage/Suitcase/Inlineskatewheel Trolley Bag- Red and White

The Skybags Trooper 55 cm Small Cabin Trolley Bag is a compact and stylish travel companion designed for hassle-free journeys. Featuring a vibrant red and white colour scheme and a printed polycarbonate hard casing, this luggage combines durability with a touch of flair, ensuring you travel in style. One of the key features of the Trooper bag is its retractable trolley handle, which allows for effortless mobility through airports, train stations and other travel hubs. For added security, the Trooper bag is equipped with a fixed number lock. In addition, the spinner wheels provide 360-degree rotation, enabling seamless movement in any direction. The hardshell construction protects your belongings from bumps and impacts, making it one of the best suitcase brands.

Specifications of Skybags Trooper luggage bag:

Material: Polycarbonate

Colour: Red and White

Size: 55 cm (Small cabin)

Lock: Fixed number lock

Wheels: 4 spinner wheels

Handles: Retractable top, side, and trolley handles

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Durable polycarbonate hard shell Only suitable for short trips Smooth 4-wheel spinner system Limited storage space Stylish printed design

Aristocrat suitcase brand

Aristocrat is known for its budget-friendly products, making it accessible to a broad audience without compromising on quality. It is a part of VIP Industries, one of Asia's leading luggage manufacturers.

7.

Aristocrat Polypropylene (PP) Airpro Set of 3 Hard Carry-On Spinner Suitcase (55+66+76Cm) Check-in Luggage Lightweight Luggage with 8 Strong Wheels, Secured Zip&Secured Combination Lock Cross Teal

The Aristocrat Polypropylene (PP) Airpro Set of 3 Hard Carry-On Spinner Suitcases offers a comprehensive solution for all your travel needs, combining durability, functionality, and style. This set includes three suitcases of varying sizes: 55 cm, 66 cm, and 76 cm, catering to different travel requirements from short trips to extended vacations. These bags are scratch-resistant, ensuring they maintain their aesthetic appeal even after frequent use. Moreover, each suitcase features smooth 360-degree dual wheels and an adjustable trolley handle, allowing you to navigate airports, train stations, and other travel environments with ease.

Specifications of Aristocrat Polypropylene (PP) Airpro Set of 3 suitcase luggage:

Material: Polypropylene (PP)

Colour: Cross Teal

Sizes: Set of 3 (55 cm, 66 cm, 76 cm)

Wheels: 8 strong dual wheels

Lock: Secured combination lock

Warranty: 7 years against manufacturer faults

Dimensions: 54 x 32 x 78 cm

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Lightweight and durable polypropylene construction Higher price point for a set of 3 Smooth 360-degree dual wheels for easy movement May be bulky for some users Spacious interior with multiple compartments

VIP suitcase brand

VIP products are known for their robust construction and long-lasting materials, ensuring they can withstand the stresses of travel. The brand offers a wide range of luggage products, including hard-shell and soft-sided suitcases, backpacks, duffel bags, trolleys, and travel accessories.

9.

VIP Widget Durable Polyester Soft Sided Check-in Luggage Spinner Wheels with Quick Access Front Pockets (Medium, 69cm, Red)

Crafted from long-lasting polyester material, this luggage from one of the best suitcase brands, VIP, boasts lightweight yet super-strong construction. It ensures that your belongings are well-protected throughout your journey. It glides effortlessly on four silent and smooth spinner wheels, providing stability and manoeuvrability. Moreover, with spacious interiors boasting a capacity of 74 litres, you can pack more and worry less about running out of space. The luggage features front pockets for quick access to important items, allowing you to retrieve essentials without hassle. Besides, VIP offers a 5-year international warranty against manufacturing defects.

Specifications of VIP Widget Polyester Soft-Sided Check-in Luggage:

Material: Polyester

Size: Medium, 69 cm

Colour: Red

Wheels: 4 spinner wheels

Lock: 3-point secure combination lock

Capacity: 74 litres

Warranty: 5 years international warranty

Dimensions: 42.5 x 31.5 x 68 cm

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Lightweight and durable polyester material Some users may prefer hard shell luggage Smooth and silent 4-wheel glide Medium size may not suit all needs Secure 3-point combination lock

Kamiliant by American Tourister suitcase brands

Kamiliant luggage is characterized by sleek and modern designs, often incorporating vibrant colours and patterns. Despite its affordable pricing, Kamiliant prioritizes durability, utilizing sturdy materials and reliable construction methods to ensure longevity.

11.

Kamiliant by American Tourister Harrier 2 Pc Set 55 cms & 68 cms- Small & Medium Polypropylene (PP) Hard Sided 4 Wheels Spinner Luggage Set/Suitcase Set/Trolley Bag Set (Blue)

The Kamiliant American Tourister Harrier luggage comes in a boxy shape that maximises volume, allowing you to pack efficiently without compromising on space. Featuring a dual texture with a matte finish, the Harrier suitcase exudes a modern and sophisticated look. The addition of a 3-digit fixed combination lock provides extra security for your belongings. Inside the suitcase, you'll find cross ribbons in the bottom compartment, along with a U-shaped pocket. Despite its sturdy construction, the Harrier suitcase is lightweight, making it easy to handle and transport. Another notable feature of the Harrier suitcase is its 50-50 packing design, which makes organisation and segregation of items a breeze.

Specifications of Kamiliant American Tourister Harrier:

Shape: Boxy

Handles: Retractable top and side handles

Texture: Dual-texture with matte finish

Lock: 3-digit fixed combination lock

Packing Features: Cross ribbons in bottom compartment, U-shaped pocket

Wheels: 360-degree smooth rolling wheels

Packing Style: 50-50

Dimensions: ‎ 46 x 28 x 68 cm

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Spacious boxy shape for maximum volume Some users found the handle a bit flimsy Secure 3-digit fixed combination lock Boxy shape may not appeal to all users Efficient packing features for organisation

Top 3 features of luggage from best suitcase brands

Best suitcase brands Dimensions Size Special features Safari Thorium Neo Set 73 x 51 x 29 cm (Large) 55, 66, 77 cm 360-degree wheeling system with 8 wheels American Tourister Ivy 47 x 26 x 68 cm 68 cm (Medium) Recessed TSA lock for security Skybags Trooper 38 x 21 x 55 cm 55 cm Printed polycarbonate hard casing with retractable handles Aristocrat Airpro Set 54 x 32 x 78 cm 55, 66, 76 cm Smooth 360-degree dual wheels VIP Widget 42.5 x 31.5 x 68 cm Medium, 69 cm 3-point secure combination lock Kamiliant Harrier 46 x 28 x 68 cm 68 cm 50-50 packing design

Best value for money suitcase brand

Skybags Trooper Luggage Bag

Skybags comes across as the best value for money suitcase brand. The Skybags Trooper 55 cm Small Cabin Trolley Bag stands out as the best value for money due to its combination of durability, style, and practical features at an affordable price. The printed polycarbonate hard casing not only offers robust protection for your belongings but also adds a vibrant, stylish look. The retractable top, side, and trolley handles, along with the 4 spinner wheels, ensure easy and smooth manoeuvrability. The fixed number lock provides basic security, making it a reliable choice for frequent travellers. Additionally, its compact size is perfect for short trips, fitting comfortably in overhead compartments while still offering ample packing space. Overall, the Skybags Trooper delivers exceptional value by balancing cost, durability, and convenience.

Best overall suitcase brand

Safari Thorium Neo Set of Three Trolley Bags

Safari makes its way for the best overall suitcase brand. The Safari Thorium Neo set of three trolley bags is the best overall product for its versatility, durability, and user-friendly features. This set includes three sizes—55 cm, 66 cm, and 77 cm—catering to various travel needs from short trips to extended vacations. Made from sturdy polycarbonate, these bags are both lightweight and highly durable, capable of withstanding the rigours of travel. The 360-degree wheeling system with eight wheels ensures smooth and effortless manoeuvrability, reducing strain during transit. Each bag features a 3-dial combination lock for enhanced security. The sleek black exterior and stylish purple inner fabric combine elegance with practicality, making the Safari Thorium Neo set an excellent choice for travellers seeking reliability, security and a touch of sophistication.

How to find the best suitcase brands

Finding the best suitcase brands involves considering several key factors to ensure your luggage meets your travel needs.

First, assess the material quality; durable materials like polycarbonate, polypropylene, or high-grade polyester can withstand rough handling and protect your belongings.

Second, evaluate the suitcase's features such as the type of wheels (360-degree spinner wheels for easy manoeuvrability), lock mechanisms (TSA-approved locks for security), and handles (retractable and side handles for convenience).

Third, consider the brand's reputation and warranty; established brands with positive reviews and comprehensive warranties offer greater reliability and peace of mind.

Additionally, check for practical design elements like interior compartments, compression straps, and expansion options.

By focusing on these aspects, you can identify suitcase brands that provide durability, functionality, and security for your travel needs.

FAQs on the best suitcase brands

What materials are best for durable suitcases?

Polycarbonate, polypropylene, and high-grade polyester are excellent materials for durable suitcases as they are lightweight, impact-resistant, and able to withstand rough handling.

What is a TSA-approved lock, and why is it important?

A TSA-approved lock allows airport security to inspect your luggage without damaging the lock, ensuring your belongings stay secure while complying with airport regulations.

Why are spinner wheels preferred over regular wheels?

Spinner wheels offer 360-degree rotation, making it easier to maneuver your suitcase through crowded airports and on uneven surfaces compared to regular wheels.

What should I look for in a suitcase warranty?

Look for warranties that cover manufacturing defects and offer long-term coverage, ideally from brands with a global warranty service to ensure support during international travels.

How can I maximize packing space in my suitcase?

Use suitcases with interior compartments, compression straps, and expandable sections to organize and compress your belongings, maximizing packing space efficiently.

