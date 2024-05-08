Best Skybags suitcase: Top 7 stylish options built with high-quality materials to withstand the rigours of travel

Looking for the perfect companion for your travel diaries? We understand the importance of having a quality suitcase that not only complements your travel style but also withstands the demands of your adventures. That's why we've delved into the world of Skybags suitcases to uncover what sets them apart and why they should be your top choice for your next journey. Skybags is a renowned name in the realm of luggage, synonymous with innovation, reliability, and distinctive design. Skybags suitcases offer a perfect combination of style, durability, functionality and security.(Pexels)

What makes Skybags suitcases unique? It's a question that echoes in the minds of travellers worldwide. The answer lies in Skybags' unwavering commitment to crafting luggage that transcends the ordinary. From sleek and stylish designs to robust materials engineered for durability, each Skybags suitcase is a testament to the brand's dedication to excellence. It's the perfect amalgamation of style and substance. While many luggage brands prioritize either aesthetics or functionality, Skybags strikes the delicate balance between the two, ensuring that you not only look good but also travel with ease and confidence.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In this article, we've hand-picked the top 7 Skybags suitcases to guide you through your shopping journey. Whether you're jetting off on a weekend getaway or embarking on a globe-trotting adventure, we've got you covered.

The Skybags ABS Trooper Medium Size Hardshell Luggage is your ultimate travel companion in vibrant green crafted with durable ABS material. Designed to withstand the rigours of travel, this luggage is lightweight yet remarkably resilient, boasting resistance against scratches, impacts, and water. Navigating through bustling airports or busy streets is effortless, thanks to its smooth-gliding 360-degree wheels and adjustable handle, providing you with unparalleled manoeuvrability and comfort. This Skybags suitcase offers ample storage space, featuring multiple compartments and compression straps that keep your belongings organized and secure.

Specifications of Skybags ABS Trooper Medium Size Hardshell Luggage:

Material: ABS

Size: 65 cm

Lock: 3-digit resettable combination lock

Wheels: 4 smooth 360-degree wheels

Warranty: 5-year international warranty

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stylish design with trendy print May be too large for short trips Lightweight and durable construction May not fit in small car trunks easily Ample storage space with compression straps May not suit those looking for soft luggage options

Get a perfect blend of style, functionality, and reliability with the Skybags Trooper 65 Cms Medium Check-In Polycarbonate Hardshell Spinner Luggage. Engineered from robust polycarbonate material, this hardshell luggage guarantees the safety of your belongings throughout your journey. While not water-resistant, this Skybags suitcase compensates with ample storage space, featuring two compartments and a generous 60-litre capacity, allowing you to pack efficiently and effectively for your travels.

Specifications of Skybags Trooper 65 Cms Medium Check-In suitcase

Material: Polycarbonate

Size: 65 cm

Lock: Number lock

Wheels: 4 spinner wheels

Capacity: 60 litres

Weight: 3380 grams

Dimensions: 49 cm x 27 cm x 65 cm (LxWxH)

Warranty: 1-year international warranty

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Durable polycarbonate construction Not water-resistant Compact dimensions for easy storage Limited warranty compared to other models Smooth spinner wheels for easy maneuverability Does not have a dedicated laptop compartment

Also read: Best cabin luggage for travellers: Your travel companion sorted, top 10 picks to consider

Designed for convenience, the Trooper features a retractable trolley handle and smooth 4-wheel drive, offering effortless manoeuvrability and control, even in the busiest of terminals. Rest assured that your belongings remain safe and secure throughout your journey, thanks to the fixed number lock that provides added peace of mind. Carrying your luggage is a breeze, courtesy of the retractable top and side handles, allowing you to navigate through crowded spaces with comfort and ease. While the Trooper is lightweight and easy to move, it's essential to note that the exterior may be prone to scratching, a common occurrence in luggage bags of this price range.

Specifications of Skybags Trooper 55 Cms Small Cabin Polycarbonate Suitcase:

Material: Printed polycarbonate

Size: 55 cm

Lock: Fixed number lock

Wheels: 4 spinner wheels

Retractable trolley handle

Retractable top and side handles

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Perfect size for cabin travel Exterior prone to scratching Lightweight and easy to manoeuvre Secure fixed number lock

The Skybags Rubik 68 cms Medium Check-in Polyester Soft Sided Spinner Luggage is a striking red travel companion that combines style, durability, and functionality. Featuring dimensions of 41.7 x 32 x 67.3 cm, the Rubik offers ample space for all your travel essentials, allowing you to pack efficiently and comfortably. While the Rubik boasts a soft-sided design that makes it lightweight and easy to pack, some travellers may prefer a harder casing for added protection. However, its premium fabric construction ensures durability, ensuring your luggage withstands the rigours of travel.

Specifications of Skybags Rubik 68 cms Medium Check-in Polyester Suitcase:

Material: ABS outer, Polyester soft-sided

Size: 68 cm

Lock: Combination lock

Wheels: 4 spinner wheels

Dimensions: 41.7 x 32 x 67.3 cm

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Spacious interior for ample storage Soft-sided design may not provide as much protection as hardshell Premium fabric for durability Smooth spinner wheels for easy manoeuvrability

Also read: Best luggage trolleys for travellers: Choose from top 10 spacious and sturdy picks

With a generous capacity of 58 litres and dimensions of 44 cm x 30 cm x 65 cm (LxWxH), the Skybags Mint 67cm suitcase offers ample space for all your travel necessities, ensuring you're well-prepared for any adventure. Rest assured that your belongings are safe and secure with the integrated number lock, providing you with peace of mind throughout your journey. Maneuvering through crowded airports or bustling streets is effortless, thanks to the four smooth spinner wheels that provide superior mobility and control.

Specifications of Skybags Mint 67 cms Medium Check-in Polycarbonate Suitcase

Material: Polycarbonate

Size: 67 cm

Lock: Number lock

Wheels: 4 spinner wheels

Capacity: 58 litres

Weight: 3470 grams

Dimensions: 44 cm x 30 cm x 65 cm (LxWxH)

Waterproof: No

Warranty: 5-year international warranty

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Spacious construction for extra packing volume Not waterproof Generous 5-year international warranty May be heavier compared to similar models

Also read: Best leather luggage bags: Ensure that your belongings remain protected throughout your journey with our top 8 picks

With its trendy print, this premium Skybags suitcase Stroke ensures that your airport looks are always on point, making a fashion statement wherever you go. Crafted from durable and scratch-resistant ABS and PP material, the Stroke is not only sturdy but also waterproof and impact-resistant, providing you with the ultimate protection for your belongings. The Stroke is equipped with a 3-digit inbuilt, resettable combination lock and premium zipper, ensuring that your belongings remain safe and secure throughout your journey.

Specifications of Skybags Stroke Cabin Abs Hardshell Luggage:

Material: ABS and PP

Size: 55 cm

Lock: Inbuilt, resettable combination lock

Wheels: 4 dual wheels

Warranty: 5-year international warranty

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stylish print for on-point airport looks May be too small for extended trips Lightweight and durable construction Enhanced security with inbuilt combination lock

Also read: Best 23 kg luggage bags for travellers on the go: Top 10 options with multiple compartments

This Skybags suitcase bag boasts a stylish yet minimalistic design, featuring clean lines and discreet branding that adds to its chic aesthetic. Its unisex design makes it versatile and suitable for both men and women, ensuring everyone travels in style. Additionally, a zipped pocket on the front side provides convenient storage for quick-access necessities, ensuring you have everything you need at your fingertips. Experience effortless mobility with the 360-degree wheeling system, equipped with four smooth wheels that rotate seamlessly in any direction.

Specifications of Skybags Trick Polyester Softsided 80 Cm Cabin Stylish Luggage

Material: Polyester

Size: 80 cm

Lock: Number lock

Wheels: 4 wheels

Colour: Black

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stylish and minimalistic design May be too large for some airlines' cabin restrictions Ample storage with convenient pockets Effortless mobility with 360-degree wheeling

Top 3 features for best Skybags suitcases

Skybags Suitcase Material Lock Warranty Trooper Medium ABS 3-digit combination 5-year international Trooper 65 Cms Polycarbonate Number lock 1-year international Trooper 55 Cms Printed polycarbonate Fixed number lock 3-year international Rubik 68 Cms ABS outer, Polyester soft-sided Combination lock 5-year international Mint 67 Cms Polycarbonate Number lock 5-year international Stroke Cabin ABS ABS and PP Inbuilt combination lock 5-year international Trick 80 Cms Polyester softsided Number lock 5-year international

Best value for money Skybags suitcase

Skybags Trooper 55 Cms Small Cabin Polycarbonate Suitcase

Skybags Trooper 55 Cms Small Cabin Polycarbonate Suitcase offers exceptional value for money due to its compact size, durable polycarbonate construction, and fixed number lock for security. Despite its smaller size, it's perfect for short trips or as cabin luggage, making it versatile and practical for various travel needs. Additionally, its lightweight and easy manoeuvrability ensure hassle-free travel without breaking the bank.

Best overall Skybags suitcase

Skybags ABS Trooper Medium Size Hardshell Luggage

Skybags ABS Trooper Medium Size Hardshell Luggage stands out as the best overall suitcase due to its combination of style, durability, and functionality. Crafted from sturdy ABS material, it offers excellent protection for your belongings, while the 3-digit combination lock ensures enhanced security. With ample storage space, smooth-gliding wheels, and a 5-year international warranty, it provides everything you need for a worry-free travel experience.

How to find the best Skybags suitcase?

To find the best Skybags suitcase, consider your specific travel needs, such as size requirements, durability, security features, and warranty. Evaluate each suitcase based on its material, lock mechanism, warranty coverage, and additional features like spinner wheels or compartments. Additionally, read customer reviews to gauge overall satisfaction and durability in real-world usage scenarios. Finally, compare prices to ensure you're getting the best value for your budget.

FAQs on the best Skybags suitcases

1. Are Skybags suitcases waterproof?

While some Skybags suitcases may offer water resistance, not all are fully waterproof. It's essential to check the product specifications for waterproof features before purchasing.

2. Do Skybags suitcases come with TSA locks?

Skybags suitcases typically come with fixed or combination locks. However, not all models include TSA-approved locks. Be sure to verify the lock type before making your selection.

3. Are Skybags suitcases suitable for international travel?

Yes, many Skybags suitcases come with international warranties and are designed to withstand the rigours of international travel. Look for models with durable materials and reliable locking mechanisms for added peace of mind.

4. Can I carry Skybags cabin-sized suitcases on all airlines?

While Skybags cabin-sized suitcases are designed to meet most airlines' cabin baggage restrictions, it's essential to check with your airline for specific size and weight limitations before travelling.

5. How do I clean my Skybags suitcase?

To clean your Skybags suitcase, use a soft cloth dampened with mild soap and water. Avoid harsh chemicals or abrasive cleaners, as they may damage the suitcase's surface. After cleaning, allow the suitcase to air dry completely before storing or using it again.

At HindustanTimes, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.