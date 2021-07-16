Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Britain may put France on travel red list to monitor Covid-19's Beta variant

France is currently in the medium-risk amber list of countries but British ministers are considering putting it on the travel red list over concerns related to the Beta variant of Covid-19
Reuters |
UPDATED ON JUL 16, 2021 07:36 AM IST
Britain may put France on travel red list to monitor Covid-19's Beta variant(Chris Ratcliffe / Bloomberg)

British ministers are considering putting France on the travel red list over concerns related to the Beta variant of Covid-19, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported, citing sources.

The proposal was discussed on Wednesday as part of the review of international travel by officials, the newspaper reported, adding ministers agreed to monitor the situation.

The Beta coronavirus variant was first identified in South Africa. Britain's red list is of countries on which it has the most severe travel restrictions. The destinations in the list require hotel quarantine on return. France is currently in the medium-risk amber list of countries.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
