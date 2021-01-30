California's Coachella music festival gets cancelled again due to Covid-19
The local health authorities of California have cancelled the Coachella music festival that was to be held in April 2021. This is the third time that the music festival has been cancelled due to the pandemic.
The Coachella music festival due to be held in southern California in April 2021 was canceled on Friday by local health officials because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
It was the third time the outdoor event, one of the largest music festivals in the world, had been canceled because of the pandemic.