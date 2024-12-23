Christmas 2024: 6 iconic churches around the world to visit for a memorable experience

Christmas 2024: The most awaited festival of the year is finally here and what better way to celebrate Christmas than by visiting one of the world’s iconic churches and praising Lord Jesus? To make your celebrations even more memorable, we’ve compiled a list of some of the most historic and traditional churches around the globe that promise the experience of a lifetime. (Also read: Dreaming of a white Christmas? Travel to the magical Santa Claus village in Finland ) Explore historic churches around the world this Christmas season.(Pexels)

1. Peter’s Basilica, Vatican City

St. Peter’s Basilica, one of the most famous churches in the world, is at the heart of Catholic Christmas celebrations. On Christmas Eve, hundreds gather to attend the grand midnight mass. For photographers the stunning architecture and iconic nativity scene provide the perfect backdrop to capture the true spirit of Christmas.

2. Church of the Nativity, Bethlehem

This church in Bethlehem is traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus Christ. Thousands of Christians visit it during Christmas as a pilgrimage to reflect on the significance of Christ’s birth. The vibrant atmosphere, enhanced by carols and candlelight services, makes it a dream Christmas destination.

3. Patrick’s Cathedral, New York City, USA

St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City is a renowned symbol of Christmas. Besides hosting beautiful Christmas services, the cathedral is adorned with intricate nativity scenes and a stunning Christmas tree, making it a must-visit during the festive season.

4. Sagrada Familia, Barcelona, Spain

Sagrada Familia, Antoni Gaudí’s masterpiece is breathtaking year-round but Christmas brings a special charm. Visitors can capture the unique play of light and shadow in its intricate architecture while the church hosts various services throughout the season.

5. Basil’s Cathedral, Moscow, Russia

St. Basil’s Cathedral, one of Russia’s most iconic landmarks, is famous for its colourful onion domes. During Christmas, it hosts traditional Orthodox services, offering a perfect opportunity for visitors to capture its vibrant colours and unique architecture.

6. Notre Dame Cathedral, Paris, France

Despite recent restorations following fire damage, Notre Dame remains a key Christmas destination in Paris. The cathedral is a must-see during the festive season as it usually hosts stunning services that are complemented by breathtaking lighting and music.