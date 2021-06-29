Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Corbett Tiger Reserve opens for round-the-year tourism
travel

Corbett Tiger Reserve opens for round-the-year tourism

Corbett's opening generated great enthusiasm among wildlife lovers with around 50 bookings made for the day safaris on the inaugural day. Opening the reserve for round-the-year tourism will help people whose livelihoods are connected with it
PTI |
UPDATED ON JUN 29, 2021 05:36 PM IST
Corbett Tiger Reserve opens for round-the-year tourism(File Photo)

The Corbett Tiger Reserve was opened on Tuesday for round-the-year tourism. Five ranges of the reserve including Garjia, Bijrani, Dhara-Jhirna, Dhela and Pakhron were opened this afternoon for day visits for the whole year, Corbett's Director Rahul said.

Corbett's opening generated great enthusiasm among wildlife lovers with around 50 bookings made for the day safaris on the inaugural day, he said. Opening the reserve for round-the-year tourism will help people whose livelihoods are connected with it, Rahul said.

Corbett's revenues have been hit hard by the Covid pandemic and a measure like this will help offset the impact, he said. Uttarakhand's Forest and Environment Minister Harak Singh Rawat had recently announced that Corbett and Rajaji tiger reserves will be opened for tourists for the whole year.

Wildlife experts have been opposed to the move saying it will not be good for animals inhabiting the reserves.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
corbett tiger reserve corbett national park corbett wildlife safari tiger safari tourism
TRENDING NEWS

Firefighters save man stuck on tree while rescuing cat in US. Watch

Street artist’s trumpet performance on RD Burman song delights tweeple

Large sea snail washes up near Andhra Pradesh river, auctioned for 18,000

This new meme trend on Twitter will make you learn alphabets in a hilarious way
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Twitter
Riemann Hypothesis
Petrol Price
National Statistics Day 2021
Gold Price Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP