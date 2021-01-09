Dubai sees 2020 airport passenger numbers slump
Passenger traffic through Dubai Airports in 2020 fell by 64% from the year before, as travel restrictions imposed due the coronavirus hammered tourism.
The number of people passing through the airport was 17.9 million last year, according to the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai. That’s down from 50.4 million in 2019, according to data from the government agency.
While several European nations shut their airports again after the emergence of a new strain of the virus, Dubai has kept its borders open to all tourists since July.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
