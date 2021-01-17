IND USA
Eco Retreat: To boost tourism, Odisha organises 2nd edition of glamping festival

Organised in five more destinations after last year's success, Odisha's second edition of 'Eco Retreats' or the glamping festival will highlight diversity in tourism and hospitality in the state
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 07:59 AM IST
After receiving a phenomenal response during last year's 'Eco Retreats', a glamping festival, the Odisha government has organised the second edition of the festival in five more destinations to highlight diversity in tourism and hospitality in the state.

According to an official, the three-month long event will be held at the five locations, including Konark, Hirakud, Bhitarkanika, Daringabadi, and Satkosia.

Eco-retreat is a great opportunity for travellers to explore magnificent Odisha. It is an experience for travellers that includes enjoying local cuisines, water sports, among other things.

Vishal Dev, Principal Secretary, Tourism and Sports, Odisha, said the state government has scaled up its preparations to conduct 'Eco Retreat' at the five most beautiful locations in the state.

"The objective of this festival is to attract tourists as well as private sectors for investment here," he said.

The officer said that the event will also help to revive the tourism sector which has been affected the most during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"A team of journalists from National Dailies were here on a FAM trip, hosted by the Dept. During the 2 day trip, they visited Eco Retreat Konark, Chilika, craft village Raghurajpur & Kalabhoomi. Dept gave a familiarisation presentation at Kalinga Stadium on Saturday," Department of Tourism, Odisha tweeted.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
