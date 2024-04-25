Explore romance on budget: Top 5 affordable honeymoon destinations outside India

Marriage is a beautiful commitment between two people, celebrated with rituals and festivities. A wedding is not complete without a honeymoon, an unforgettable and beautiful experience that strengthens your bond with your partner. The most cherished time to spend with the better half is a honeymoon, and sure, it must be the best experience that they witness. While the planning can be exciting, keeping the immersive experiences within budgets becomes a bit cumbersome. An economical luxury overseas experience is the best bet to maximize the quality time spent with the partner while also being light on the pockets. (Also read: Venice launches five-euro entry fee for day-trippers to ease the pressure of mass tourism ) For couples seeking budget-friendly honeymoon destinations beyond India, there are numerous charming spots around the globe waiting to be discovered. (Pixabay)

Manoj Kumar Tiwari, General Manager, Regency Holidays, shared with HT Lifestyle the top 5 cost-effective international destinations where Indian travellers can plan their idyllic and energy-filled honeymoon.

Top 5 cheapest honeymoon destinations outside India

1. Qatar

Middle-East remains among the top picks for the Indian honeymoon market, given its proximity and engaging excursions. Qatar, being the most sought-after country in the region, offers the ideal grounds for couples to explore the destination, which is filled with heritage marvels and modern amenities. Doha is known for its busy bazaars, museums, and locales to explore Middle Eastern cuisine and art; couples can venture into the golden deserts to witness the extravagance of the Inland Sea. Equipped with best-in-class water sports, calming beaches, and other luxury-laced activities to explore, tailored experiences make Qatar a top pick for honeymooners.

2. Bangkok

A popular South Asian destination frequented by Indian travellers, Bangkok – the capital of Thailand, showcases the country’s culture and adventure and is ideal for couples because of its vibrant nightlife, shopping centres, and more. With its ancient attractions like the Grand Palace, Wat Pho, and Wat Arun, couples can learn about Thai heritage and culture. The mouth-watering street food and rooftop diners, along with the option to even get on a romantic cruise on the Chao Phraya River, make it a top pick for honeymooners from India.

3. Sri Lanka

Given its strategic proximity to India, Sri Lanka is a go-to destination for Indians. Sri Lanka’s tourism products have evolved interestingly in the recent past, with quality hospitality and activities developing throughout the country. The island country is home to wildlife, rich heritage, calm beaches, and speciality restaurants promoting local cuisines to give a momentous experience for honeymooners. Some of the popular attractions in Sri Lanka are Udawalawe National Park, Adam’s Peak, Kandy, Negombo, Nuwara Eliya, Galle, Anuradhapura, Bentota, etc., to explore whale and dolphin watching, ancient dagobas, safari adventures, tea plantations, etc.

4. Dubai

Yet another Middle-Eastern gem, Dubai remains a top pick for honeymooners for its luxe and extravagant experiences. The cosmopolitan city is lined with innumerable skyscrapers, home to man-made Palm Islands and serves as a shopper’s paradise with the world’s largest shopping mall. Couples can explore the city’s charm with the desert in the surroundings to experience varied activities like desert safari, camel rides, dune bashing, etc.; the luxury yachts in the marina can also be explored for best-in-class luxurious hospitality. Burj Khalifa Lake, Burj Al Arab, etc., are popular attractions which must not be missed by honeymooners.

5. Maldives

Honeymoongoers from India have it set in their minds that whenever it comes to spending the dreamy honeymoon, this island destination tops the list. The Maldives has ruled over the honeymoon market in India and the world over popularly for its bespoke hotels and resorts, seaplane experiences, clear waters, tranquillity, and, of course, the marine life and therapeutic water activities.

The destination has a range of attractive honeymoon packages to explore while being on a budget. Some popular locations in Maldives that couples can consider are Baa Atoll, Majeedhee Magu, Ari Atoll, etc. Malé, the capital city of the island destination, is popular for its local foods and museums, which couples can explore on a short haul before leaving for the trips to their respective island where they have their stay arranged.

Hence, experiencing peaceful beaches, breathtaking activities, stunning modern skylines, and global cuisines and packing a bunch of memories with the better half doesn’t demand to be an expensive affair. The dreamy budget honeymoon destinations are just a few clicks away!