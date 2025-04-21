Feast on a frittelle or explore a hidden palace: Top 10 things to do in Venice

The moment you step into Venice, it is like travelling back in time. The narrow streets echo with laughter, carnival masks hide mischievous smiles and the air carries the scent of freshly made frittelle. Venice is one of the most magical place on Earth, blending centuries-old traditions with opulent masks, grand balls and an electric atmosphere. Here are top 10 things to do in the city.(Images by HonestlyWTF/Citalia)

Nothing prepares you for the sheer magic of it all for even those who know what to expect in the city. If you are heading to Venice this year, Govind Gaur, CEO and Founder of WanderOn Experiences Pvt. Ltd., suggested some of the top things to do in the city, especially if you are attending a ball or a carnival.

1. Get yourself a traditional Venetian mask (or make one!)

If you are attending a carnival, walk into a tiny shop near Campo Santo Stefano, surrounded by walls full of handcrafted masks, each telling its own story. Wearing a mask is not just about blending in; it is about becoming a part of Venice’s history. Whether you buy one or attend a mask-making workshop, this is the best souvenir you can take home.

Carnival masks on sale during the Venetian historical carnival in St. Mark's Square, Venice, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)(AP)

2. Watch the Grand Opening Water Parade

Imagine boats transformed into floating stages, performers in extravagant costumes and music filling the air– all happening on the Grand Canal. Find a good spot near Rialto Bridge or San Polo to witness the magic unfold.

Decorated boats sail on the Grand Canal during Venice Carnival, on February 16, 2025. This year, the theme of one of the most famous carnival in the world is Casanova, as the 'Serenissima' celebrates the 300th anniversary of the famous man's birth. (Photo by ANDREA PATTARO / AFP)(AFP)

3. Attend a masquerade ball (if you can!)

Okay, this one is straight out of a movie. Candle-lit chandeliers, violins playing in the background and people in stunning historical outfits – it is surreal. If you want to experience Venice like the aristocrats once did, book a masquerade ball. It is pricey but 100% worth it.

4. Stroll through St. Mark’s Square and witness the costume contest

This is where Carnival truly comes to life. The moment you step into Piazza San Marco, you will feel like you are walking through a live painting. Every corner had someone in a costume more elaborate than the last and the energy is unmatched. Even if you are not dressing up, being in the middle of it all is an experience in itself.

5. Indulge in Frittelle – the carnival dessert

You can't stop at one. Frittelle is this insanely delicious, deep-fried, sugar-coated, cream-filled snack that you will find at every bakery during Carnival. Grab some from Pasticceria Tonolo – the locals swear by it.

Adding to the list, Hari Ganapathy, Co-Founder of Pickyourtrail, recommended some of the top must-do experiences to make your trip unforgettable.

1. Learn to ride a gondola

Step into the shoes of a true Venetian and learn to navigate a traditional gondola with a hands-on, 90-minute rowing lesson. Under expert guidance, you’ll quickly gain the skills to manoeuvre the boat using the distinctive wooden oar, mastering the rhythms of the city's intricate waterways. This immersive experience offers more than just technical skills—it’s a window into a centuries-old tradition that defines life in Venice.

Gondoliers ride their gondolas as the Venice carnival takes place in St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, February 15, 2025. REUTERS/Claudia Greco(REUTERS)

2. Experience the Venetian Ghetto

A maze of narrow alleyways, towering buildings, and lively squares, this area—divided into the Vecchio, Nuovo and Novissimo ghettos—offers a glimpse into a rich cultural and historical legacy. While you can certainly wander its streets on your own, a guided tour provides deeper insight into the community’s resilience, traditions and daily life over the past 500 years. The Historical Jewish Ghetto and Magnificent Cannaregio Private Tour unveils the hidden stories of this unique enclave, concluding in a charming neighbourhood bar where history and modern life seamlessly intertwine.

3. Peggy Guggenheim Collection

Nestled along the Grand Canal, the Peggy Guggenheim Collection is a treasure trove of modern art, offering an intimate yet profound journey through the 20th century’s most influential movements. Housed in Guggenheim’s former Venetian residence, Palazzo Venier dei Leoni, the museum showcases an extraordinary collection of Surrealist, Abstract and Cubist masterpieces, featuring works by Picasso, Dalí, Pollock and Kandinsky. More than just a gallery, the collection is a testament to Peggy Guggenheim’s visionary role in shaping the modern art world. Whether you are an art aficionado or a casual admirer, this museum provides a rare, up-close encounter with some of the most groundbreaking works of the last century —all in a setting as captivating as the art itself.

4. Doge’s Palace Secret Itineraries Tour

Step beyond the grand halls and gilded chambers of Doge’s Palace and uncover the hidden heart of Venetian power on the Secret Itineraries Tour. Once the epicenter of the Venetian Republic’s political and financial might, the palace harbours centuries of intrigue, coded iconography and clandestine decisions that shaped history. This exclusive tour takes you behind the scenes into restricted chambers, secret passageways and the notorious Piombi prison, where legendary figures like Casanova made daring escapes. Alongside monumental art and awe-inspiring architecture, you will gain a rare glimpse into the workings of Venice’s once-mighty empire—an experience that brings the city’s storied past to life in an unforgettable way.

5. Enjoy a Venetian feast with traditional carnival dishes

Carnival in Venice is also a culinary delight! Indulge in seasonal delicacies like frittelle (sweet fried dough balls with raisins or cream), galani (crispy pastry strips) and sarde in saor (sweet and sour sardines). Pair these with a glass of Prosecco for a true Venetian experience.