Home / Lifestyle / Travel / France eases Covid-19 restrictions on international travel
travel

France eases Covid-19 restrictions on international travel

France will ease some Covid-19 restrictions on international travel outside Europe, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.
Reuters, Paris
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:16 AM IST
The ministry said in a statement that travellers to or from Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Israel, Japan, Britain and Singapore would no longer need a compelling reason to travel.(Unsplash)

France will ease some Covid-19 restrictions on international travel outside Europe, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry said in a statement that travellers to or from Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Israel, Japan, Britain and Singapore would no longer need a compelling reason to travel.

French Tourism Minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne said this easing was due to the improving health situation in those countries.

"The list includes Britain, because the UK variant now also circulates widely in France," he said on his Twitter feed.

All other restrictions, such as a requirement for a negative Covid-19 test less than 72 hours before travel, would remain in place, the ministry said, adding a decree was due to be published on Friday.

Lemoyne said that for other non-European Union countries the list of legitimate travel motives would be widened, notably to take into account family situations.

The foreign ministry statement said that among new legitimate reasons for travel would the fact that one person in a couple - both married or in civil partnership - is living abroad for professional reasons.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

British Airways mulls biggest jets for summer jaunts to Greece

Hawaii best place on Earth to experience the wonder of rainbows, feels scientist

Portugal to continue travel restrictions, land border with Spain to remain shut

Greece lays out welcome mat for tourists

Other legitimate reasons would be for families living abroad but who have children in school in France, couples with children abroad and in France, students taking an exam, as well as people returning to their principal residence if that is in France.

The ministry said that in general it strongly recommends limiting international travel as much as possible.

France announced tighter rules on travel from outside the European Union on Jan. 14.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 travel
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP