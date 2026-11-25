Spending Christmas in the US is a bucket-list dream, especially if you grew up watching Home Alone movies, where Kevin McCallister explores New York in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. Visualise shop windows dressed up for the holidays, with strings of fairy lights illuminating the avenues, and the iconic scene of Kevin looking up at the towering Christmas tree at Rockefeller Centre, and finally the emotional scene where he reunites with his mom.ALSO READ: Want to see Northern Lights? 5 smart itinerary planning tips so you don't miss aurora borealis on your next Scandinavian trip

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But Christmas celebrations in the US have plenty to offer beyond New York. Head south, and festivities take on a different flavour, whether you are sipping hot cocoa aboard the Polar Express in North Carolina or watching brightly lit boats sail across Biloxi Bay in Mississippi.

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{{^usCountry}} Liza Bittner, president and CEO of Travel South USA, shared seven festive experiences to add to your Christmas itinerary with HT Lifestyle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Liza Bittner, president and CEO of Travel South USA, shared seven festive experiences to add to your Christmas itinerary with HT Lifestyle. {{/usCountry}}

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Describing some of the festive experiences families can add to their itinerary in the southern US, she added, “Christmas ushers in a joyful season of twinkling lights, holiday traditions, and festive celebrations across the southern states of North Carolina, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Louisiana. From riding the Polar Express through the Smoky Mountains to watching illuminated boats sail across Biloxi Bay and experiencing New Orleans’ centuries-old Réveillon dining tradition, these seven family-friendly experiences capture the spirit of the season, creating the perfect holiday itinerary in the USA.”

Here's the set of experiences you can add to a Christmas itinerary:

1. Ride Polar Express in Bryson City, North Carolina

Departing from historic Bryson City Depot, the train takes families through the Great Smoky Mountains.

Children can follow along with a reading of The Polar Express, sip hot cocoa and sing carols before Santa greets them with a gift at the ‘North Pole.’

When: From November 5 through December.

2. Catch the Christmas steam train in Blowing Rock, North Carolina

At Tweetsie Railroad, families can ride an open-air train pulled by a historic steam locomotive in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Children can visit Santa's Gingerbread House, catch the Christmas show and roast s'mores by the fire.

When: December 4 to 6, 2026.

3. Watch a Christmas boat parades in Biloxi, Mississippi:

During Christmas on the water, boats decked out in lights, wreaths and holiday displays sail across Biloxi Bay, their lights reflected on the water.

When: The first Saturday in December.

4. Tour a mansion decked with Christmas trees in Meridian, Mississippi:

The Trees of Christmas event at Merrehope takes visitors through a historic 20-room mansion filled with more than 70 decorated Christmas trees and seasonal exhibits.

When: Daily from November 22 to December 31.

5. See Dollywood lit up for Christmas in Pigeon Forge, Tennesse

More than six million lights illuminate Dolly Parton's theme park during its Smoky Mountain Christmas celebration.

Families can catch holiday shows and sample seasonal treats.

When: November 6, 2026 to January 3, 2027.

6. Step into scenes from Home Alone in Nashville, Tennessee

At Gaylord Opryland Resort's A Country Christmas, colourful ice sculptures recreate scenes from the film.

Visitors can also race down ice tubing lanes or watch acrobats perform to original music in POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance.

When: November 6 to January 2.

7. Sit down to a Reveillon dinner in New Orleans, Louisiana

Rooted in French tradition of gathering for Christmas Eve Feast, Reveillion dinners are served throughout December in New Orleans.

Restaurants including Brenanan's and Arnaud's have fixed-price menus, with dishes from traditional New orleans to interntally inspired options.

When: Throughout December.

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