From UAE to Russia: Air Arabia launches first flight between Ras Al Khaimah, Moscow

ANI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Ras Al-khaimah [uae]
Dec 29, 2024 05:15 PM IST

A new travel chapter between UAE and Russia: Air Arabia makes travel history with Ras Al Khaimah-Moscow direct flights

Air Arabia has officially launched its first direct flight between Ras Al Khaimah International Airport and Moscow Domodedovo International Airport.

Ras Al Khaimah to Moscow: Air Arabia connects two iconic destinations.(File Photo)
Ras Al Khaimah to Moscow: Air Arabia connects two iconic destinations.(File Photo)

The new route will operate three times per week, expanding the airline's growing network of destinations.

A special ceremony was held at Ras Al Khaimah International Airport to celebrate the inaugural flight. Representatives from both Air Arabia and Ras Al Khaimah International Airport Authority attended the event.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, emphasised that the launch of the Ras Al Khaimah to Moscow route highlights the airline's commitment to offering convenient and affordable travel options. He also highlighted the importance of supporting tourism and trade between the UAE and Russia.

In addition to Moscow, Air Arabia's network offers direct flights from Ras Al Khaimah to several other cities, including Cairo, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Calicut, enhancing global connectivity for passengers.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
