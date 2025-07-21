Heading for a beach vacation? Follow these 10 tips for the perfect coastal escape

A beach vacation sounds like the ultimate dream, until you realise you’ve forgotten your sunscreen, your flip-flops broke, and you’re reapplying lip balm every 4.6 seconds. The ocean is calling, yes, but so is your inner over-packer. Don’t worry, we’ve curated the ultimate beach vacation must-haves to make sure you're sun-kissed, stress-free, and totally slay-worthy. Heading for a beach vacation? Follow these tips for the perfect coastal escape(Pexels)

Pack smart, lounge hard. Here’s your foolproof beach checklist.

1. Sunscreen that doesn’t quit

No one wants to look like a tomato on Day 2. Go for broad-spectrum SPF 50+, water-resistant, and reef-safe. Spray or lotion, just don’t skip it.

2. Chic, oversized sunglasses

Function + fashion = beach goddess. Protect those eyes and serve looks while you're at it. Bonus if they make you feel like you're in a music video.

3. A statement swimsuit (or five)

Whether you’re into one-pieces, high-waisted bikinis, or something strappy and dramatic, pack the one that makes you say, “I look like summer.” And always bring a backup.

4. Cover-ups that go from sand to sunset

Think kaftans, sarongs, oversized shirts, or breezy co-ord sets. Perfect for lounging, lunching, and last-minute photo shoots before golden hour.

5. Flip-flops + fancy flats

You’ll need flip-flops for the sand and slightly dressier sandals for beach cafés or Insta-worthy dinners. Trust us, your feet will thank you.

6. The giant beach tote of your dreams

Make sure it’s big enough to fit snacks, books, phone, chargers, that one friend’s towel, and your impulsive souvenir shopping. Go for waterproof if possible.

7. Reusable water bottle (Hydrate or evaporate)

Beach sun + cocktails = dehydration station. Keep a cute, insulated bottle handy to stay cool and conscious. Style points if it matches your bikini.

8. Hair ties, headscarves and hats

Wind and saltwater don’t care about your blow-dry. Carry scrunchies, a scarf for messy buns, and a wide-brimmed hat to protect your scalp and your style.

9. A beach playlist that slaps

From laid-back island vibes to full-blown beach party anthems—create a playlist that sets the mood. Add some heartbreak songs for dramatic sunset walks.

10. After-sun soother

Aloe vera gel, hydrating mist, or a cooling lotion; whatever you prefer, your sun-kissed (or sunburned) skin will love you for it.

Beach vacations are the perfect reset, and this checklist ensures you’re packed to perfection. If you're sipping mocktails under a palm tree or collecting seashells like a Pinterest-core queen, these essentials keep you prepared, pampered, and picture-ready. So zip that bag, slather on the SPF, and let the tide take care of the rest. Beach, please, you’re ready.

