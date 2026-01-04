I Tried and Tested Zouk’s Calangute Trolley Bag: What worked, and what did not

After using the number of suitcases that I do, a generic black or blue one just does not cut the bill anymore. So when Zouk sent me their Calangute Tides Raahi Trolley Bag in a medium size, I was genuinely thrilled. A good-looking suitcase with a gorgeous print and a hard case shell is rare. In suitcase terms, that feels like winning the lottery. A printed case suitcase that rolls smoothly through the airport, making it impossible to get confused at baggage claim during busy travel.(Hindustan Times)

When I unboxed it, I was honestly ecstatic. Finally, a suitcase I could spot from a distance and never have to hunt for at the luggage belt. It felt refreshing, different, and fun in a category that usually plays it safe. But did it really work and tick all my boxes? A few yes, and some very clear misses too. Read on for the full download on how this suitcase performed and why it could use a facelift sooner rather than later.

First impressions

The first thing I noticed was the half-and-half design. It felt fresh and smart without trying too hard. Let us be honest, this suitcase is completely girl-coded. Fashion lovers are going to enjoy this one. Anyone who plans an airport looks instead of just airport outfits will finally pause and pose for photos again. It turns heads, and I say that with full confidence.

Beyond the looks, the suitcase felt sturdy the moment I started using it. The body material feels solid and well-made. The wheels deserve a special mention because they are smooth and silent. From the first roll, it felt like a suitcase that could handle regular travel without feeling flimsy.

Using the suitcase

On my return journey, the suitcase was packed to the brim at 14.8 kgs. Despite the weight, it did not wobble or feel difficult to move. No awkward pulling, no fighting with the handle, no sudden tipping. It moved cleanly and comfortably throughout. For a medium-sized suitcase carrying that load, I call that a big win.

The airport walk

My airport walk from parking to baggage drop-off is short, but it was eventful. In my books, a suitcase works as eye candy when people stop you to ask about it. Of late, I also enjoy saying, “Oh, I review suitcases for a living”, and waiting for my moment to casually show off. That chance rarely comes.

This suitcase delivered! Three people stopped me, and I got to tell all of them about my very fancy job title at HT ShopNow. Beyond the reactions, it performed well, too. I could glide it easily across different surfaces, from uneven roads outside the parking area to carpeted airport floors and even polished granite.

What I loved

The overall look of the Zouk suitcase is an obvious win. The print feels fresh and well thought out, and it makes the suitcase feel special instead of just functional. It does not blend into a sea of safe colours, which is exactly what I want from a travel piece.

I also loved how well it handled weight. Fully packed, it never felt strained or awkward to move. The smooth gliding wheels made a huge difference here. Even when loaded, the suitcase rolled easily and stayed steady, which takes away a lot of travel stress.

I sent the suitcase into check-in without a cover, and the suitcase came back scratch-free! I mean, that never happens! So a win in terms of body quality for me.

And then there is the exclusivity factor. Across two airports, I did not spot a single person carrying the same suitcase. That felt oddly satisfying. No second-guessing at the luggage belt, no mix-ups, and no boring sameness. For anyone who enjoys owning something a little less common, this ticks that box nicely.

What did not work

This suitcase has a few teething issues, and one of them is serious. The lock. The zip does not glide into it smoothly and needs a fair bit of wrestling. At one point, I was not convinced about its reliability, so I used a separate lock just to feel secure. I also could not reset the lock code, which was frustrating.

This is not the kind of TSA-style lock I am used to, and the hardware needs attention. Check in suitcases need good locks. Period. If this does not bother you, then it may not be a deal breaker, but for me, it mattered.

The internal flap cover was another let-down. It felt slightly off in size, and the locking tabs were poor in quality. One tug and it came loose, refusing to stay in place after that. It felt like an avoidable miss.

I feel the brand has focused heavily on the look, the hard shell body, and its scratch resistance, all of which I genuinely liked. But these smaller details were overlooked, and regular travellers will notice them quickly.

My constant struggle with the zip and lock on the suitcase.(Hindustan Times)

Who should buy it

This suitcase is for anyone who is happy to live with a few compromises on the hardware but wants something that looks great and feels strongly built. If design matters to you and you like carrying luggage that does not blend in, this will appeal instantly.

It suits travellers who value a sturdy hard case, smooth movement, and visual appeal more than perfect fittings. If you want a suitcase that turns heads and still holds up well through travel, this one makes sense, as long as you know what you are signing up for.

Zouk Calangute Tides Raahi Trolley Bag: FAQs Is this suitcase good for long trips? Yes, it works nicely for longer trips. The medium size has enough space to pack clothes for a week if you pack smart. It feels sturdy and balanced even when heavy.

Can I change the lock code easily? No, I struggled to set a new code on the lock, and it did not feel smooth. If lock flexibility matters to you, this might be annoying.

Is it easy to spot at baggage claim? Absolutely. The design is quite different from the usual options at airports, so you are unlikely to confuse it with someone else’s luggage at the belt.

