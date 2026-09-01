I tried self-baggage drop at Mumbai Airport T1: 5 things travellers should know before using it

I recently flew from Mumbai to Bhopal from T1 Mumbai and got to experience the self-baggage drop feature first-hand. I was impressed by how smooth the process was, and there is currently plenty of ground staff around to help and support anyone who might need assistance. Since it was my first time using the facility, I wanted to make sure I had not missed any important steps. I then tried to understand the complete process from them, so I could share exactly what travellers need to know. From getting your baggage tag to collecting the receipt, here is the step-by-step process for using self-baggage drop at Mumbai Airport.

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All the steps to follow to ensure you have a smooth and easy self-bag drop at the airport

1. Start with your boarding pass and bag tag

If you have already completed web check-in, head to a Self Check-in Kiosk or Tag & Go station. Scan your boarding pass and print your baggage tag. Haven’t checked in online? You can use the Self Check-in Kiosk to print both your boarding pass and baggage tag.

2. Attach the baggage tag correctly

Once you have your baggage tag, securely attach it to your luggage before heading to the self baggage drop area. Make sure the tag is positioned correctly and is clearly visible. This allows the automated system to identify your bag and process it correctly.

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3. Scan, confirm and get ready

{{^usCountry}} At the Self Baggage Drop area, scan your boarding pass at the kiosk and follow the instructions displayed on screen. You will also be asked to confirm that your baggage does not contain any prohibited or restricted items. The process is designed to be simple, so even first-time users should be able to follow the instructions without much fuss. 4. Place your bag on the conveyor belt {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the Self Baggage Drop area, scan your boarding pass at the kiosk and follow the instructions displayed on screen. You will also be asked to confirm that your baggage does not contain any prohibited or restricted items. The process is designed to be simple, so even first-time users should be able to follow the instructions without much fuss. 4. Place your bag on the conveyor belt {{/usCountry}}

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Once prompted, place your tagged baggage on the conveyor belt with the baggage tag positioned correctly. The airport’s automated baggage handling system then takes over, processing and routing your luggage for your flight. This helps reduce waiting time and keeps the baggage drop process moving.

5. Collect your receipt and head to security

Once your baggage has been successfully processed, collect your baggage receipt. You can then proceed towards security screening. If you need help at any point, airline representatives and ground staff are available nearby to assist passengers with the process.

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A simpler way to drop your bags

My first experience with self baggage drop at T1 Mumbai was surprisingly straightforward. The process takes much of the routine work out of bag drop, while staff remain close by for assistance. Just keep your boarding pass and baggage tag ready, follow the screen instructions and remember to collect your receipt before heading to security.