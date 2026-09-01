I tried self-baggage drop at Mumbai Airport T1: 5 things travellers should know before using it

I tried Mumbai Airport’s self-baggage drop, and here is a quick guide travellers need to know.
I recently flew from Mumbai to Bhopal from T1 Mumbai and got to experience the self-baggage drop feature first-hand. I was impressed by how smooth the process was, and there is currently plenty of ground staff around to help and support anyone who might need assistance. Since it was my first time using the facility, I wanted to make sure I had not missed any important steps. I then tried to understand the complete process from them, so I could share exactly what travellers need to know. From getting your baggage tag to collecting the receipt, here is the step-by-step process for using self-baggage drop at Mumbai Airport.
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All the steps to follow to ensure you have a smooth and easy self-bag drop at the airport
1. Start with your boarding pass and bag tag
If you have already completed web check-in, head to a Self Check-in Kiosk or Tag & Go station. Scan your boarding pass and print your baggage tag. Haven’t checked in online? You can use the Self Check-in Kiosk to print both your boarding pass and baggage tag.
2. Attach the baggage tag correctly
Once you have your baggage tag, securely attach it to your luggage before heading to the self baggage drop area. Make sure the tag is positioned correctly and is clearly visible. This allows the automated system to identify your bag and process it correctly.
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3. Scan, confirm and get ready
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At the Self Baggage Drop area, scan your boarding pass at the kiosk and follow the instructions displayed on screen. You will also be asked to confirm that your baggage does not contain any prohibited or restricted items. The process is designed to be simple, so even first-time users should be able to follow the instructions without much fuss.
4. Place your bag on the conveyor belt
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At the Self Baggage Drop area, scan your boarding pass at the kiosk and follow the instructions displayed on screen. You will also be asked to confirm that your baggage does not contain any prohibited or restricted items. The process is designed to be simple, so even first-time users should be able to follow the instructions without much fuss.
4. Place your bag on the conveyor belt
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Once prompted, place your tagged baggage on the conveyor belt with the baggage tag positioned correctly. The airport’s automated baggage handling system then takes over, processing and routing your luggage for your flight. This helps reduce waiting time and keeps the baggage drop process moving.
5. Collect your receipt and head to security
Once your baggage has been successfully processed, collect your baggage receipt. You can then proceed towards security screening. If you need help at any point, airline representatives and ground staff are available nearby to assist passengers with the process.
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A simpler way to drop your bags
My first experience with self baggage drop at T1 Mumbai was surprisingly straightforward. The process takes much of the routine work out of bag drop, while staff remain close by for assistance. Just keep your boarding pass and baggage tag ready, follow the screen instructions and remember to collect your receipt before heading to security.
Neha Khandelwal
Content Lead, HT Travel | Travel & Lifestyle Journalist
With over 10 years of content writing experience, Neha Khandelwal is a lifestyle journalist and the Content Lead at HT Travel. She specialises in destinations, hotels, aviation, luggage, travel gear, and practical guides that help readers plan smarter and travel better. Her work combines first-hand experience, expert insights, and extensive research to create stories that are informative, useful, and easy to follow. Career Journey & Experience
Neha began her writing career as a freelance journalist in 2010 before entering mainstream media with The Times of India in 2022. She later joined Hindustan Times, where she has written extensively across travel, lifestyle, home, and consumer trends. Her professional background extends beyond journalism. Before moving into digital media full-time, she spent nearly a decade in interior design, managing residential projects from concept to execution. She also trained in visual merchandising with Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons and worked with women-led startups across design and operations. These experiences continue to shape her storytelling, especially in how she evaluates hotels, design-led stays, hospitality spaces, and travel experiences. A naturally curious learner, Neha has completed beginner certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and other creative pursuits. She has read more than 2,000 books, trained in Bharatanatyam for 8 years, and ghostwritten a book on Ladakh tourism. Subject Expertise
Travel is at the heart of Neha's work. She covers destinations, hotels, airlines, luggage, packing strategies, travel accessories, and emerging travel trends through a mix of reporting, product testing, and conversations with industry experts. A frequent traveller herself, she approaches every trip with a journalist's curiosity and a planner's mindset, focusing on experiences that readers can realistically recreate. From choosing the right cabin bag to decoding hotel openings and destination trends, her writing prioritises practical advice over promotional claims.
Her background in interior design also gives her a distinct perspective on architecture, hospitality design, boutique hotels, luxury stays, and thoughtfully designed spaces. Education & Professional Background
Neha holds a Master's degree in Interior Design. Her early experience in interior design, visual merchandising, and design operations gives her a unique understanding of aesthetics, functionality, and user experience, adding depth to her coverage of hotels, resorts, and travel spaces. Editorial Philosophy
"As an avid, research-driven traveller, my goal is simple. To answer the questions you actually have before booking a trip. I cut through the promotional noise with honest reporting and expert insights. Making travel planning seamless, smart, and reliable so you always know where to go next."