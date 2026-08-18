Inside Bollywood summer vacations: Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor to Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput

Bollywood stars are having the best time enjoying summer, and the pictures on are proof enough. From Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, and Shahid Kapoor with Mira Rajput, to others, stars are enjoying the European summer with their kids.

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Kareena Kapoor and kids celebrate Saif Ali Khan's birthday

On August 16, Kareena posted pictures with Saif and their two boys, Taimur and Jeh. The family rang in Saif's birthday amid sun, sand and the sea. Sharing the photos, Kareena wrote, “Happy Birthday to my forever ride or die…how boring would life be without you…This insta post pictures are all approved by him, loves it when I post his pictures.”

The pictures show Kareena and Saif dressed in holiday wear; while she chose a stylish white bikini, he complemented her in a white linen shirt and vibrant red shorts. The couple also posted photos of them taking a gondola ride, driving a convertible, walking the streets with their sons, enjoying sunsets, and more.

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Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's holiday with Raha

{{^usCountry}} On August 17, Alia posted pictures from her island holiday with her actor husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and their daughter, Raha Kapoor. “Good old days, cuddles and all,” she captioned the post. The post features a picture of the family sitting on a yacht and enjoying the crystal-blue ocean. While Raha looked adorable in a pink bathing suit, Alia wore a turquoise blue outfit with sunnies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On August 17, Alia posted pictures from her island holiday with her actor husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and their daughter, Raha Kapoor. “Good old days, cuddles and all,” she captioned the post. The post features a picture of the family sitting on a yacht and enjoying the crystal-blue ocean. While Raha looked adorable in a pink bathing suit, Alia wore a turquoise blue outfit with sunnies. {{/usCountry}}

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Alia also shared a few more snapshots from the holiday, including a mirror selfie of herself in a white bikini and lace cover-up, a photo of the solar eclipse, a click of her cuddling with her daughter, another in which she showed off her beach waves, and one more photo of a kitten sleeping. Check out the photos here:

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Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's vacay

Mira Rajput also shared pictures of her and Shahid Kapoor's family holiday on Instagram on August 17. “La Dolce Vita essentials,” she captioned the photos. Fans loved the picture of Mira and Shahid posing on a yacht, with the actor showing off his sculpted muscles and Mira dressed in a brown ensemble. Both accessorised their beach-ready look with sunglasses, while Shahid also wore a beaded neck chain.

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Mira also shared photos of the outfit she wore while exploring the island. She chose a white linen, full-body dress featuring a backless silhouette with criss-cross straps, a frilled detail on the neckline, knee-high slits on the side, a relaxed fit, and an ankle-length hem. She paired the dress with a straw hat, sunglasses, a classic vintage watch, and embellished flats. Centre-parted loose tresses and no-makeup makeup rounded off her look.