Inside Saif Ali Khan's holiday with Kareena Kapoor, Taimur and Jeh in historic French wine town of Nuits-Saint-Georges

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are vacationing in Nuits-Saint-Georges, a small commune and a historic wine town located in the Yonne department of the Bourgogne-Franche-Comté region in north-central France. The couple is travelling with their sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

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On October 26, Saif posted pictures from their vacation with the caption, “Taking mixed signs to an international level. Why pick a direction when sitting at the crossroads gets you a better view anyway? Found myself lost somewhere in the vines of Nuits-Saint-Georges...where every detour is just an excuse to track down another bottle of Burgundy. PS: spot the difference. How closely did you read the fine print on slide 1?”

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's vacation

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{{^usCountry}} Saif's post features snippets from his time in Nuits-Saint-Georges with Kareena and their kids. The first picture shows him sitting in a scenic location on a side street with cheeky quotes written on the signboards. A few others show him and Kareena at a winery, Taimur and Jeh reading books at a Library, a few others capturing the beauty of Nuits-Saint-Georges, and another of the family with friends. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saif's post features snippets from his time in Nuits-Saint-Georges with Kareena and their kids. The first picture shows him sitting in a scenic location on a side street with cheeky quotes written on the signboards. A few others show him and Kareena at a winery, Taimur and Jeh reading books at a Library, a few others capturing the beauty of Nuits-Saint-Georges, and another of the family with friends. {{/usCountry}}

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What to do when travelling to Nuits-Saint-Georges

Nuits-Saint-Georges offers world-renowned wine tastings, historic architecture, and local culinary heritage along the famous Route des Grands Crus. While visiting the idyllic town, one can visit the local cellars and wineries, or drive or cycle along the adjacent vineyard paths to iconic estates like Romanée-Conti in neighbouring Vosne-Romanée, or tour the historic Clos de Vougeot Castle.

The town is also known for its rich culture. One can visit and tour the Le Cassisium and Védrenne liqueur factory dedicated to blackcurrants, or view Gallo-Roman artefacts, pottery, and relics at the Musée de Nuits-Saint-Georges, excavated from the nearby Les Bolards archaeological site.

What did Kareena and Saif wear

For their wine-tasting outing in Nuits-Saint-Georges, both Kareena and Saif chose minimal, relaxed outfits. In the pictures Saif shared, Kareena is seen in a deep grey tank top with a U-neckline, sleeveless design, andbody-hugging silhouette.

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She styled the tank top with baggy mint-green pants, sneakers for comfortable walking, sunglasses, dainty earrings, loose tresses, and a tan-coloured Hermes over-the-body bag.

Meanwhile, Saif complemented her in a white linen shirt featuring a Mandarin collar, front button closures, and full-length sleeves folded to his elbows. He styled the classic white shirt with bright pink linen shorts, beige loafers, and a stylish watch.