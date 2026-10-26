Kareena Kapoor in two traditional kurta sets offers perfect festive style inspiration: From full glam to low-key chic

Kareena Kapoor's vibrant orange satin-silk suit set features a kurta decked with intricate floral embroidery done in subtle pastel hues. The V-neckline, yoke embroidery along the borders, full-length bell sleeves with scalloped ends and slits, a relaxed silhouette, and slits at the ends round out the design elements.

In an Instagram post shared by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri on October 21, Kareena Kapoor slipped into two gorgeous ethnic ensembles from the clothing label Devnaagri. She wore a vibrant orange silk kurta set and a rust-orange silk Farshi salwar set for the photos, serving as festive style inspiration. Let's decode her looks:

Kareena Kapoor time and again proves why she remains one of Bollywood’s enduring style icons . Be it extravagant couture looks, vintage high-end ensembles, or everyday outfits from her personal wardrobe, the actor's style game remains unbeatable.

The actor paired it with matching silk flared pants in the same shade, embroidered with scalloped lace tulle embroidered on the hem. She did not carry a dupatta with the outfit. The ensemble is a perfect look for a family puja or a low-key Diwali get-together with friends.

For the second look. Kareena wore a rust-orange silk kurta set featuring a short kurti adorned with appliqué work, mukaish embellishments, and gold-zari embroidery. She wore it with a matching silk Farshi salwat featuring a flared silhouette and embroidered hems. A silk dupatta with gold borders rounded off the look. The ensemble is perfect for attending a Diwali bash with loved ones.

The styling Loose tresses, a dainty red bindi, statement emerald-gold earrings, embroidered juttis, a polki ring, and a diamond bracelet rounded off the styling for the first look. Kareena further elevated it with kohl-lined eyes, feathered brows, a mauve lip shade, and rouged cheeks.

Kareena styled the second look with embroidered juttis, payal, a statement ring, a choker necklace, and jhumki earrings. She styled her hair in a centre-parted, half-tied hairdo and, for the glam, went with feather brows, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, bronzed, rouge-tinted cheeks, and a mauve lip shade.

About Kareena Kapoor Kareena Kapoor is an award-winning actor. She is married to Saif Ali Khan. They tied the knot on October 16, 2012, in Mumbai, after dating for five years. The two first grew close while shooting their film Tashan. The couple kept their registered marriage private, holding the ceremony at Saif’s Bandra residence. They are now parents to two sons, Taimur and Jeh.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra, which also featured Prithviraj Sukumaran in a lead role. The cop drama received positive reviews from critics and audiences.