J&K tourism department organises 7-day long food festival at Tulip Garden Srinagar

The food festival has a number of stalls that provide traditional cuisine known as Wazwan, traditional bread counters along with famous sweet hot drinks like saffron kehwa.
The Department of Tourism in Jammu and Kashmir is holding a 7-day traditional and cultural food festival in Srinagar at the Tulip Garden to attract tourists.
Published on Apr 01, 2022 03:53 PM IST
The Department of Tourism in Jammu and Kashmir is holding a 7-day traditional and cultural food festival in Srinagar at the Tulip Garden to attract tourists.

This festival has been attracting a large number of local and foreign visitors, who are enjoying the taste and flavour of Kashmir.

Javaid Ahmad, who has a food stall at the festival, thanked the organisers as he believes the festival will help create employment opportunities.

"We are providing our tourists with the flavor of Kashmir and different food items that people often love to have," Javaid Ahmad added.

"I firmly believe that the culture, heritage, art and crafts, and the valley's horticulture collectively make Jammu and Kashmir the best place for tourism," said Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary of Tourism, Jammu and Kashmir.

The tourism department has organised the seven-day food festival during the ongoing tulip show, which started on 23 March 2022, and will conclude in the ending week of April.

Presently, thousands of visitors are thronging the tulip garden every day.

A local visitor said, "The sight of Dal lake, various Mughal gardens, and Tulips, and the food festival is worthy of appreciation."

Situated on the foothills of Zabarwan Range with an overview of Dal Lake, the Tulip garden is a picture of scenic beauty with a variety of flowers apart from tulips including hyacinths, daffodils and ranunculus. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
