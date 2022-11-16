Japan’s wave of tourists after borders reopened sends hotels, taxis hunting for staff

Japan’s transport and hospitality industries are struggling to find enough staff to keep up with a rebound in demand, with the number of visitors more than doubling after borders reopened a month ago. The number of people working at hotels and inns is 30% below pre-pandemic levels, according to the Japan Accommodation and Lodging Foundation, while airlines and tour bus operators report full bookings.

Japan’s struggles mirror what the US and Europe saw over the summer, when a rebound in travellers overwhelmed airports and travel businesses that had cut back on staffing. Although Japan didn’t go into full lockdown, the job market was already tight and people found other readily available work. Now, with the borders fully open to vaccinated travellers since Oct. 11, the island nation is poised for a tourism boom, thanks to strong demand and a weaker yen that’s making the country more affordable.

“It’s going to be difficult to catch taxis if overseas visitors return to pre-coronavirus levels,” said Kazuki Otsuka, chief executive officer of Daiwa Motor Transportation Co., one of the country’s largest taxi and limousine operators. (Also Read | Japan's Buddhist temples open 'shukubo' doors to tourists)

Roughly 498,600 overseas travellers visited Japan in October, according to preliminary figures released by the Japan National Tourism Organization on Wednesday. That’s more than double from the prior month and 24 times last year’s monthly average.

The reported figure still pales in comparison to the record 32 million inbound visitors Japan saw during the peak of a tourism boom in 2019. With the nation’s economy unexpectedly shrinking last quarter, the prospect of renewed inbound spending by foreign tourists offers one bright spot.

There were already signs of an uptick, even before the October reopening. Foreign travel spending, defined as spending on goods and services by non-residents during visits, rose 51% in September to 63.9 billion yen ($455 million) from a year earlier, according to balance of payments data from the Ministry of Finance.

ANA Holdings Inc., which seconded staff to other industries as the carrier cut back on flights, is now recalling them as it adds back routes. Flights to Narita from Hong Kong have been almost fully booked since Oct. 11, according to a spokesperson for the airline.

“Tour agencies are flooding us with reservations and our schedule is filling up this year and the next two years,” said Shinji Ohgami, an executive officer at Ryobi Holdings Co., which operates 700 buses nationwide and has 8,500 employees. The industry is seeing only 3 drivers for every 20 buses, according to Ohgami.

Tabist, a hotel-management company backed by SoftBank Group Corp. and India’s OYO Hotels, sees inbound demand for its properties jumping to 1.5 million tourists from hundreds of thousands currently, even without visitors from China, where travel in and out of the country remains restricted. “Our industry reduced all management resources, including people, goods and money, for the past two and a half years,” said Tabist President Ryota Tanozaki.

Daiwa Motor is looking to add more drivers, including college graduates and mid-career hires, according to Otsuka. In order to attract staff, the taxi company is redesigning its uniforms and promoting a program that lets employees to earn MBAs at the company’s expense.