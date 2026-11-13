Madhya Pradesh in 4 days: Ujjain, Maheshwar, Mandu, Indore itinerary full of famous temples, grand palaces, and mouth-watering street food

If you want to travel locally and explore Madhya Pradesh, the heart of the country, we are here to help. According to Incredible India, the international tourism campaign launched in 2002 by the Government of India's Ministry of Tourism, this four-day Ujjain, Maheshwar, Mandu and Indore itinerary packs temples, palaces and street food into one doable route. Honestly? It sounds like the perfect next trip. Also read | Madhya Pradesh travel guide: Discover top destinations for every traveller's bucket list

Day 1: Ujjain Day one starts in Ujjain, which does not do subtle. The city on the banks of the Kshipra River is known as the temple town of Madhya Pradesh, reportedly home to over 100 temples and pilgrimage sites from different eras. It also hosts Simhastha, the Kumbh Mela, one of the world's largest religious gatherings, every 12 years.

Incredible India suggests starting at the Kal Bhairav Temple, dedicated to Lord Bhairav, an incarnation of Lord Shiva. It is reportedly known for offering liquor to the deity. Next is the Bada Ganpati Temple, home to one of the largest idols of Lord Ganesha and a serene spot for prayer. Then shift from devotion to discovery at Vedshala, one of India's oldest observatories. End at the Mahakaleshwar Temple for the sound-and-light show on Lord Shiva and the city's heritage.

Day 2: Maheshwar Day two is Maheshwar: all about royal calm. Start at the Ahilyabai Fort and Palace, which is rich in Maratha history, and learn about Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar. Wander its interiors, then slow down at Narmada Ghat. This is where the itinerary tells you to breathe.

Take a boat ride on the Narmada River, join a ritual along the sacred waters, or just sit and watch the light change. Finish at the Ek Mukhi Datta Temple, dedicated to Lord Dattatreya, a tranquil space for quiet reflection. Also read | Step inside a 250-year-old fort in Maheshwar where Rani Ahilyabai Holkar lived, ruled and left her legacy