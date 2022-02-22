Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Maharashtra's first ever scuba dive boat to provide adrenaline rush for tourists
travel

Maharashtra's first ever scuba dive boat to provide adrenaline rush for tourists

The Scuba Diving Center in Tarkarli, Sindhudurg, is geared to provide an adrenaline rush for the tourists and job opportunities for the locals with Maharashtra's first scuba dive boat
Maharashtra's first ever scuba dive boat to provide adrenaline rush for tourists (Twitter/ANI)
Updated on Feb 22, 2022 12:02 AM IST
ANI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Tarkarli (maharashtra) [india]

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday launched the new Armour dive boat at Tarkarli MTDC (Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation), Sindhurdurg, making it state's first scuba dive boat.

Aditya Thackeray during the launch said, "I was truly amazed to see how the Scuba Diving Center in Tarkarli, Sindhudurg, is geared to provide an adrenaline rush for the tourists and job opportunities for the locals."

He also took out the newly launched Armour Dive Boat for a short spin.

Tarkarli MTDC is situated at a distance of about 550 km from the state capital Maharashtra.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Topics
maharashtra scuba diving boat tourist sindhudurg
