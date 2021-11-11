Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Malaysia to reopen to foreign travellers from January 1: Former PM
travel

Malaysia to reopen to foreign travellers from January 1: Former PM

While the country has gradually reopened its economy amid declining Covid cases, the tourism industry is recovering too slowly without foreigners, the report cited National Recovery Council Chairman Muhyiddin Yassin as saying.
Malaysia should reopen its borders to international visitors by January 1 to revive its sluggish tourism sector, the Star reported, citing a government advisory council.(Unsplash)
Published on Nov 11, 2021 04:57 PM IST
Bloomberg |

Malaysia should reopen its borders to international visitors by January 1 to revive its sluggish tourism sector, the Star reported, citing a government advisory council.

While the country has gradually reopened its economy amid declining Covid cases, the tourism industry is recovering too slowly without foreigners, the report cited National Recovery Council Chairman Muhyiddin Yassin as saying.

Infection control measures such as Covid tests will continue, with authorities to determine entry of foreigners based on the pandemic situation in originating countries, other local media cited the former prime minister as saying. 

The proposal comes days after Malaysia opened a vaccinated travel lane with Singapore, its first such initiative with another country, and agreed to begin a travel corridor with Indonesia early next year.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
malaysia travel
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

J&K govt keen to ensure ‘vibrant’ winter tourism season in Kashmir: CS

6

Mouni Roy's recent photos are proof simplicity is the ultimate sophistication

Tripura CM urges direct flights between India's Agartala, Bangladesh's Dhaka

Philippines' travel bubble with South Korea to revive its pandemic-hit tourism
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
National Education Day
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Padma Shri
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 4
Nykaa IPO
India's Covid-19 tally
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP