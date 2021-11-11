Malaysia to reopen to foreign travellers from January 1: Former PM

Malaysia should reopen its borders to international visitors by January 1 to revive its sluggish tourism sector, the Star reported, citing a government advisory council.

While the country has gradually reopened its economy amid declining Covid cases, the tourism industry is recovering too slowly without foreigners, the report cited National Recovery Council Chairman Muhyiddin Yassin as saying.

Infection control measures such as Covid tests will continue, with authorities to determine entry of foreigners based on the pandemic situation in originating countries, other local media cited the former prime minister as saying.

The proposal comes days after Malaysia opened a vaccinated travel lane with Singapore, its first such initiative with another country, and agreed to begin a travel corridor with Indonesia early next year.

